Welcome back to our lengthy response to the question “Have you been to the Grand Canyon?” In Part I (published May 3), we described the sites we explored on the South Rim and some of our experiences. In this section, we will describe several other adventures we have enjoyed at the North Rim, Grand Canyon West and more. Sit back, relax and enjoy!
The Arizona Strip, the section of the state that lies north of the Colorado River, has always beckoned us. We explored this area on four different occasions and would recommend the adventure to fellow explorers. Here are some of the places we have seen.
Lee’s Ferry, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is the only site for hundreds of miles where the Colorado River can be accessed from both sides. A ferry service was established at this site and provided travelers the opportunity to cross for over 60 years.
The site is named after John Doyle Lee, who operated the ferry for several years. During its heyday, this site included a post office and a trading post. We explored this site in August 2012 and located a semi-intact stone building, broken wagon wheels, metal pipes and other metal pieces. The big event, however, was the opportunity to stand in the mighty Colorado River. What a treat! A beautiful environment, the sun warming our faces and cool, clear water flowing over our feet.
On that day, we also sat at a picnic table and listened to the river guide’s instructions on safety procedures during the rafting trip through the canyon. We photographed the huge rafts and watched the preparations for their Grand Canyon adventure.
Jacob Lake, known as the gateway to the Grand Canyon North Rim, is an unincorporated community with approximately 500 residents that lies at the junction of Route 89A and Route 67. Sitting in a large ponderosa pine forest, this community consists mainly of an inn, cabins, campground, store, gas station, restaurant, gift shop and a visitor center managed by the Forest Department.
When we venture to the North Rim, we always stop at this location. To us, this is the beginning of our North Rim adventure. On some occasions, we have stayed overnight in this community and enjoyed the accommodations and excellent service.
Heading to the North Rim on Route 67 is a drive that we always look forward to and we diligently watch for the bison herd. Reportedly, they are often seen in the large meadows, along the side of the road and sometimes, in the middle of the road. Have we seen them? The answer is No! We have seen the herd from a helicopter but we have no photos to prove it. Apparently, they hide when they hear Gypsy coming!
The North Rim of the Grand Canyon is a special and unique place that offered us another perspective of the canyon in a calmer, more peaceful environment. The views of the canyon are dramatically different from those of the South Rim. Prior to arriving at the lodge, we stopped at three viewpoints that show the canyon at its best: Point Imperial, Cape Royal and Roosevelt Point.
Point Imperial, the highest elevation on the North Rim, offers visitors a view of the Painted Desert, Marble Canyon and the eastern edge of the Grand Canyon. What a spectacular sight. We spent time here breathing in the fresh air, marveling at the wonder of it all and taking numerous photos of the incredibly beautiful scenery.
Cape Royal offered us one of the best views of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River. At this viewpoint, we took photos of the Angel’s Window, rested in the picnic area, enjoyed the cooler temperatures and spent time enjoying Mother Nature.
At Roosevelt Point, a viewpoint dedicated to the 26th President, we ventured down the short trail to the wooden benches strategically located at the viewpoint. We sat there for a while in a peaceful and spectacular environment.
Arriving at the Park Headquarters, we were impressed. The Grand Canyon Lodge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is an impressive structure. During our stay, we explored the lodge and enjoyed our meals in the dining room with its wall of windows that allows guests to view the spectacular scenery while dining. The lodge provides an exquisite place for guests to rest, eat and socialize. On our adventure, we chose to stay in one of their western cabins located near the lodge. Our memories of the North Rim include days filled with peace, silence, beauty and adventure.
Note: for those interested in visiting this site, check dates before leaving. The North Rim is closed for the winter.
Seeing the South Rim and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, you would think that our yearning to explore this spectacular natural wonder would be satisfied. Not true! We researched some more and discovered that there was another part of the canyon to explore.
So off we went to Grand Canyon West, located in the northwestern part of the state. At this enterprise of the Hualapai Nation, guests can stay overnight in a western style town, take a helicopter ride to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, stroll on the skywalk, take a boat ride on the Colorado River, and view the canyon from many different perspectives. We packed our bags, grabbed the camera, followed our directions and we arrived at our destination. These are sites we explored at Grand Canyon West.
Guano Point is where we chose to have lunch, sitting at a picnic table on a rock outcrop surrounded by spectacular rock formations. This point offers the best views of the canyon. As we walked along the path to the viewing area, we had unimpeded views of the flowing Colorado River. Along the path, we were able to photograph the remnants of the mining equipment that was used in the mining of guano: also known as bat excrement.
Eagle Point provided us a different perspective of the canyon. Beautiful rock formations, including a rock eagle, prompted us to stop and revel in the work of Mother Nature. At this site, there is an information panel that explains the significance of the Eagle to the Hualapai people.
Another feature at this stop is the famous Skywalk, listed as one of the Seven Manmade Marvels of Arizona. We stared at it, talked about how small it looked, walked closer to it, took pictures, entered the building and, before we knew it, we were putting on our cloth booties. How exciting it was to finally experience walking on glass, looking down at the canyon, watching birds fly underneath — all of this without panicking. This adventure created a feeling of oneness with nature. At first, the experience was daunting, but it was hard to leave.
Hualapai Ranch provides guests with a western experience, complete with cowboy entertainment, dining and lodging options. We stayed in one of the western cabins and explored our environment: the stables, mechanical bull, zipline, restaurants and, of course, the ice cream parlor.
Oh! Almost forgot to share this with you: if you decide to visit Grand Canyon West, there is an area that is filled with beautiful, healthy Joshua Trees as you approach the entrance to the park. This will please many nature lovers.
At this point, you would think that we would be satisfied — we have seen the South Rim, the North Rim and Grand Canyon West. What else could motivate us to see the Canyon again?
More Grand Canyon experiences
In September 2013, we stayed overnight at the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel in Williams. In the morning, we boarded an Inner Canyon River Tour van and headed along Route 66 to Peach Springs, the capital of the Hualapai Nation. After lunch and acquiring our permit, we headed to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. At the beginning of the trip, the dirt road was well maintained, but it became narrower and bumpier as we descended.
The spectacular scenery changed from moment to moment and we could see long distances into some of the side canyons. We stopped frequently to allow for taking pictures of the rock formations, the cliffs, and the wildlife. At the bottom of the canyon, we walked to the beach and could not believe the feeling of standing at the bottom of one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World! A truly exhilarating feeling.
Standing on the beach, the depth of this huge canyon was apparent. Besides the incredible journey up and down the road, the majestic scenery and our knowledgeable guide, we will never forget the bighorn sheep, the pronghorn antelope, the Jerusalem burros and the whitewater rafters we waved to. What a great trip.
In June 2016, we headed to the bottom of the Grand Canyon for a second time. We headed to Pearce Ferry, listed as an Arizona ghost town. From Route 93, it is accessed via Pearce Ferry Road. The last five miles of the journey are a winding, steep, and bumpy dirt road. This was the location where John Wesley Powell reportedly pulled his boats out of the Colorado River at the end of his Grand Canyon expedition.
Today, it is the take-out point for the Hualapai River Rafting trips. A short distance from the ghost town, explorers will find the Pearce Ferry Campground with free camping, fresh air, breathtaking scenery and the ability to soak your feet in the Colorado River.
In September 2019, we stayed at the Grand Canyon Railway and Hotel for another adventure. The next morning, we boarded the Grand Canyon Railway, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which departs from the Williams train depot on a daily basis and transports passengers to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. The 64-mile train service was opened in 1901 to increase tourism to the Canyon. The railroad service was terminated in 1968 due to the popularity of the automobile.
In the 1980s, railway travel to the canyon was reinstated. Today, the popularity of this adventure has increased. During the trip, the conductor shared the history of the railway, highlighted points of interest and, on the return trip, train robbers came aboard. The changing topography, the view of the mountains, meeting fellow adventurers and looking for the wildlife make the ride enjoyable.
As the train approached the Grand Canyon Railroad Depot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, a 30-second view of the canyon pleased the passengers. We loved our train adventure and we also enjoyed the destination.
We hope you have enjoyed our detailed answer to the most frequently asked question “Have you been to the Grand Canyon?” We have enjoyed every moment we spent at the canyon and if the occasion presented itself, we would joyfully return to see the one and only Seven Natural Wonders of the World that lies within the boundaries of the United States.