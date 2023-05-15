Welcome back to our lengthy response to the question “Have you been to the Grand Canyon?” In Part I (published May 3), we described the sites we explored on the South Rim and some of our experiences. In this section, we will describe several other adventures we have enjoyed at the North Rim, Grand Canyon West and more. Sit back, relax and enjoy!

The Arizona Strip, the section of the state that lies north of the Colorado River, has always beckoned us. We explored this area on four different occasions and would recommend the adventure to fellow explorers. Here are some of the places we have seen.

Lee's Ferry 1.JPG

Lee's Ferry
Trip to Bottom of Canyon 4.JPG

A group of rafters float down the Colorado River at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
North Rim.JPG

Midge and Sue stop for a photo opp on the North Rim
Roosevelt Point - North Rim.JPG

Roosevelt Point - North Rim
Grand Canyon Lodge - North Rim.JPG

Grand Canyon Lodge - North Rim
Grand Canyon West - Guano Mine.JPG

Grand Canyon West - Guano Mine
Grand Canyon West - Skywalk.JPG

Grand Canyon West - Skywalk
Grand Canyon Railroad Trip to South Rim.JPG

Grand Canyon Railroad route to South Rim
Pearce Ferry 1.JPG

Pearce Ferry
Grand Canyon Railroad Depot - South Rim.JPG

Grand Canyon Railroad Depot - South Rim


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

