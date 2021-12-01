Travels with Two Sisters: GLITTERING DELIGHTS ALL THE WAY HOME

Christmas time has always been a special time of year for us. We clearly remember picking out our Christmas tree, decorating it with popcorn strings, bubble lights and paper garlands, watering the tree on a daily basis, placing the family star on the top and decorating the end of the branches with icicles.
Early Christmas morning, we looked forward to seeing how stuffed our stockings looked and we ate our breakfast quickly. (It was always a requirement that we ate breakfast before we opened our stockings or gifts). We loved emptying our stockings and finding our orange, walnuts and a candy cane.
As time went by, some of the traditions changed: the bubble lights were replaced with LED lights, some Christmas trees no longer required water, the old-fashioned tinsel disappeared, and stockings got bigger. Regardless of the many changes, some things remained the same: we continued reading “'Twas the night before Christmas,” singing Christmas carols, cooking favorite family recipes (including pork pie), and gathering with family and friends.
Throughout all of the changes, we never lost our enthusiasm for the holiday season. In Boston and New York City, we admired every decoration in the Macy’s window displays and we attended Christmas plays and concerts. We brought that joy of the holiday season with us on our cross-country journey and to Arizona.
Since our arrival in our adopted state, we have, on occasion, strayed out of the Tucson and Green Valley area during the holiday season. In December 2017, we headed to Prescott, known as “Arizona’s Christmas City,” to participate in its holiday festivities. We attended the Christmas Parade, visited the Gingerbread village and thoroughly enjoyed the Courthouse Square Lighting Display with the thousand of Christmas lights in a large variety of colors.
In December 2018, we visited Glendale to see their Christmas Light Display, known as the “Glendale Glitters.” We explored the downtown square, filled with lights of all colors. The trees, regardless of their height or kind, were covered in brilliant colors. We walked around the town square, took several pictures of the light displays, explored the historic district with its well-maintained structures, and headed to the Cerreta Candy Company, known statewide for its delicious treats.
In December 2019, we packed our bags and headed to Chandler to see the one-of-a-kind, famous “Tumbleweed Christmas Tree.” We explored the historic downtown area and admired all of the additional Christmas decorations. At this site, we also had the opportunity to hug and get our photos taken with Santa.
During the holiday season, however, we love spending time in the immediate area and, through the years, we have found many ways to participate in the holiday fun. Here are some of the activities and sites we have found and enjoyed.
Let there be lights!
One of the first Tucson sites we explored was the Winterhaven neighborhood, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located between East Prince Road, North Country Club Road and East Fort Lowell Drive, this neighborhood consists of 265 ranch-style residences and is known for its park-like atmosphere with its mature trees, its non-native plants, its irregularly shaped lots and its wide, curving streets. In 1949, this neighborhood began its Christmas lights display. Today, it is the talk of the town! We have been to Winterhaven on several occasions to participate in their grand celebration! We have walked the entire neighborhood, placed our wishes on the Christmas tree, enjoyed the caramel corn, waved to Santa, watched the synchronized light displays, took a carriage ride through the area, and, every year, we wondered how they got the lights to the top of the huge pine trees. We have given thanks to the residents of this neighborhood for bringing seasonal joy to so many people.
Near our residence, one of our favorites is Pueblo Estates, a residential subdivision on North La Canada Drive in Green Valley. This neighborhood is noted for its display of the Christmas spirit and entices us to return year after year. We love driving through this neighborhood to view the colored lamp posts, the thousands of Christmas lights, the multitude of blow-ups and Santa Clauses. We always plan to stay “just a while” but our plan never works out. We stop at the community park to take pictures of the displays, stop at all of the snowmen, drive up and down every street in the neighborhood until we are satisfied that we have seen all of the decorations. What fun!
For several years, we had heard about the Parade of Lights, a Tucson annual event that celebrates the spirit of the holiday season. In December 2016, we headed to Tucson with our snacks, water, blankets, and chairs. We found a great spot on 6th Avenue, claimed our territory and eagerly anticipated the start of the festivities. Eventually, we heard some distant noise and we could see the beginning of the parade. What a fun time — every band, car, bike, truck, motorcycle, and marcher were adorned with lights: red, green, white, orange and blue. A spectacular moving light show! All of a sudden, the crowd got louder and we could see Santa Claus approaching! We 6-year-olds had a great time and we returned the next year to relive the excitement.
Music, nature & history
An annual Christmas event is held at the San Xavier Mission as a fundraising activity for Patronato, a non-profit organization devoted to restoring and preserving the Mission. We had read about the Patronato Christmas event, but we were reluctant to attend because of the ticket price. In December 2018, we finally decided to purchase tickets and attended this special event.
The evening began with the entrance procession by the Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus. We were enthralled with the beautiful voices and music that reverberated through the church and crowd. One hour later, the choirs began their exit procession and the crowd had the opportunity to join in and sing. This event produced goose bumps. In December 2019, we returned to repeat this meaningful and spiritual experience and, in 2020, we purchased tickets to view the performance via Zoom. We intend to participate in this event annually. For those who are interested in attending, check their website (patronatosanxavier.org) to view the variety of Christmas activities they offer.
Tohono Chul Park, on North Paseo del Norte in Tucson, is a park we visit frequently. This 49-acre botanical garden provides its guests with the opportunity to stroll along a variety of well-maintained paths amongst a wide variety of desert flora and cacti. We have visited this site on many occasions to view the rotating exhibits in their gallery, attend the musical events, and participate in many of their special events. We have enjoyed their Christmas celebrations on several occasions while strolling through the desert flora decorated in multi-colored lights and singing along with the holiday music.
Another garden excellent for strolling through Christmas displays and enjoying the music is the Tucson Botanical Gardens on North Alvernon Way. This 5.5-acre botanical garden always transports us to a world of natural beauty. Amongst the Christmas cheer, flower arrangements and holiday lights, we love strolling through the many gardens, including the Zen Garden, a butterfly garden, and a children’s garden, searching for the seasonal blooms. To us, this quiet, peaceful and well-designed space provides an excellent opportunity to absorb the energy of the Season.
On Christmas Eve, Tumacácori National Historical Park, on the I-19 Frontage Road south of Tubac, offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy and walk through a unique, southwestern Christmas Eve tradition. Hundreds of candle-lit luminarias (paper lanterns) are strategically placed along the walkways, on the walls of the ruin, in the recesses of the structures and on the grounds. Some years, the display can include as many as 2,500 luminarias. Visitors are allowed to stroll amongst the paper lanterns, take pictures and absorb the essence of the holiday celebration.
Celebrating the season
Strolling along the streets in Tubac is another option for those who love luminarias and Christmas lights. Many of the businesses decorate for the season and some even include music in their displays. Meandering through town, we have heard people singing, observed others taking pictures of the various light displays and peeking into the paper lanterns to see how they are lit. We love spending time in this town during the Christmas season enjoying the lights, the decorations and some of our favorite treats.
As the Christmas season nears, there is one thought that comes to mind: The Zoo Lights! We call friends, select a date and on the chosen day, we don our warm clothes, grab our camera and head to Reid Park Zoo at 3400 East Zoo Court in Tucson. This activity has become an annual tradition. We love strolling (slowly) through the millions of brightly colored lights in a wide variety of colors, stopping to take hundreds of pictures of the various light displays, smiling at the happy and excited children, humming along to the Christmas music, searching for Santa, purchasing our favorite treats and searching for the princesses. We enjoy the synchronized music and light displays, and stop to admire the lights in the shapes of lions, pandas, giraffes, elephants, and so many others. We spend hours exploring the area and end up at the café to celebrate our accomplishment. Leaving the Zoo, we are already talking about coming back next year to do it all over again. This handicapped-accessible activity is a treat for children of all ages.
Recently, we have read in the Green Valley News about an additional Christmas activity in Green Valley. Historic Canoa Ranch on I-19 Frontage Road will be featuring a Christmas special event including light displays and music. We will be participating in this event this Christmas season. For those interested in attending, check their website for dates, times and any applicable fees.
The Christmas season, for us, traditionally includes decorations, light displays, music and holiday events. The joy of the season, however, is enhanced when shared with others in a community celebration. During the last 10 years, attending the above-mentioned activities has increased our joy of the season. We look forward to this year’s activities and we hope to see you there!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots” and their latest book, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”