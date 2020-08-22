Travels with Two Sisters: GHOST TOWN EXPLORATIONS — Adventures along Arizona back roads

Even empty swaths of desert hold stories and adventure as the telltale signs of past communities peek through the lonely soil.
If you're lucky, you just might run into two local explorers prowling around Arizona's back roads, searching for voices from the past.
Sue Poirier and Midge Lemay recently began one such excursion off U.S. Highway 191 as they made their way to Pearce, Arizona — a living ghost town east of Tombstone.
Sue and Midge pointed to the small population sign as you enter the town stating, "gold discovered in 1895." Underneath it has the 1920 population recorded at 1,500. In 2000, it was only 15 people.
There are likely more residents living in the town these days. But you probably wouldn't notice as the streets are empty and the only person out is a lone U.S. Border Patrol agent parked on a deserted street corner.
Sue said that's how it often is when they go out to these places.
The empty streets in this part of Cochise County's Sulphur Springs Valley aren't bad, considering the two sisters like to go out and explore a couple of times a week and don't have to worry about a lack of social distancing.
This trip isn't the first time they have been to Pearce. Sue and Midge have made five trips to the town, with their first visit going back to 2010.
Midge was eager to take a look at the newly remodeled Soto Bros. & Renaud storefront. She said they had heard online the new owners fixed the old building's facade.
She wasn't disappointed.
Despite having been here several times before, the two sisters admired the building as though seeing it for the first time.
It wasn't just the Soto Bros. building that changed. They also paid a visit to the old mine around the corner.
Silver then & now
John Pearce first discovered the mine in 1895, and it has had various owners and part-owners over the years. It was a significant silver producer from 1895 to 1979.
Since 1976, Commonwealth Mine has been reworking the tailings. And the two sisters have noticed the changes since their first visit as the hill just beyond the mine's gate continues to recede further away.
During one visit, Sue found a small rock with a gold flake peeking through the surface. She said Midge thwarted her urge to break it open and see if there was more gold inside.
After scanning the ground a bit, Sue looked up and declared no gold this time around.
Just west of the town, the two took a quick look around the old cemetery. Inside is an adjutant to Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman and one of President Abraham Lincoln's bodyguards.
Headed back north on the 191, the two make a quick detour to the Cochise Hotel where Big Nose Kate worked after Doc Holiday's death.
Off in the distance, Midge spots a building peeking over the brush. She turned to Sue and asked if they should take a look. And suddenly, they hopped back in the car and headed out to see what it was.
It turned out to be nothing significant. But Sue said she learned when you're out somewhere and curious, it's best to investigate it then and there. Otherwise, you end up wondering what it could have been once you're back home.
Sue said they've been to ghost towns with varying amounts of structures and people occupying the area. But no matter how little is left, she said there's always something to say people once lived there.
"A piece of roofing, a plank, tin cans," she said.
And finding those past signs of life speak to the sisters.
"When we go to ghost towns, and we see houses that have been razed, you know that somebody lived here, somebody worked here, and it's such an incredible experience," Midge said.
Sue said they're always grateful to be in a place where those before them lived.
Old Pantano Station
Sue and Midge walk among the remains of Pantano Station — a ghost town off East Marsh Station Road and Interstate 10.
There isn't much left to mark the long-ago railroad town. There's an old corral, two water towers, old house foundations and a lone grave.
Despite repeated trips to Pantano, the two still haven't found the grave. Sue said they've spent a couple of hours walking the paths where homes once stood and still haven't seen this elusive grave marked on the signs indicating a town once stood there.
She doesn't know why some railroad towns like Cochise survive while others like Pantano don't. But for the sisters, it's part of the mystery that draws them to these places.
"We love history," Midge said. "Here in Arizona, you can touch history. We can go here. We can go up to that foundation. We can take a picture of it. We know that somebody got off the train and went into that depot to wait for somebody to come down this road and pick them up."
She said they don't have that kind of history in New England, where they're from, because people have built on top of it over the years.
And they've logged plenty of miles exploring that history. The two have racked up more than 264,000 miles on their odometer in Arizona alone.
Fittingly, they have a sticker on the vehicle's back window, saying, "Adventure is where the heart is."
Even with all the miles, the two still find new sites to see in Arizona.
"We're just inquisitive, and that's what took us across the country for 21 months — a different state, a different place every day —and I don't know if that'll ever die," Midge said. "There's just too much to see."
Travels with Two Sisters is a summer series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting the Dots.”