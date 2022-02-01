Travels with Two Sisters: FUN TIMES IN THE BIG CITY

When we first established our residency in Southern Arizona, driving into the big city of Tucson (population over 500,000 residents) was a little intimidating. During our first visits to The Old Pueblo, there was always a sense of uncertainty: can we find our way home?
It did not take us long to resolve that issue! We got an enlarged map of the city indicating all of the main arteries. There are those who are currently wondering why we did not use our GPS. Our 2016 Honda CRV, named Gypsy, does not possess the ability to tell us where to go and we are grateful for that.
Getting back on track, we also researched and printed out directions to all of the places we wanted to visit, including murals, oddities, historical sites, etc. We also chose Sunday mornings as the perfect time to visit the Big city — few cars and very few pedestrians provided us the ability to discover the city at our pace and enabled us the opportunity to do U-turns when we drove by our destination. Thankfully, we never got caught doing U turns on some of the major thoroughfares!
Currently, we have lived in Southern Arizona for 11 years and, during that time, we have explored hundreds of sites in the Tucson area. Here is a small sample of the fun places we have discovered and enjoyed.
In 2012, we read an article about an annual event that draws a crowd of over 100,000 book lovers to the University of Arizona Mall. We attended our first Festival of Books in March 2012 and we were overwhelmed: huge white tents filled the mall area and hundreds of participants were hurrying from one area to another. Luckily, we found a kiosk with maps and successfully navigated to some of the events we wished to participate in. For several years after that, we planned our days ahead of time and we easily navigated from one place to another. We attended several workshops and lectures, wandered from one vendor to another, ate lunch at the food vendor tents, bought several books throughout the years (one year we bought 18) and met some of our favorite authors, such as Nevada Barr, Anne Hillerman, Nancy Turner, Luis Alberto Urrea, Betty Webb, Richard Sheldon, and Jodi Picoult. We also loved exploring the booths that provided information about our beloved state and the Western National Parks Association tent. We enjoyed the festive atmosphere, the educational opportunities, and mingling with thousands of other Arizonans who love books.
Sweet discoveries
In January 2020, we read an article about a newly opened candy store that advertises itself as a treasure chest of candy and collectibles spanning 80 years. Off we went in search of the Purple Penguin Candy Emporium at 3392 East 22nd Street! Driving down 22nd Street, we located the store with no problem: we spotted the waist-high, plastic M&Ms in front. The brown, yellow, green, orange, and red smiling faces made us laugh.
Entering the store, there were only three words to describe the feeling: Oh my God! There were dozens of baskets full of taffy, hard candy of all colors and flavors; dozens of boxes filled with candies we had not seen since childhood, and we even found some moon pies! In the back of the store, we found a cooler full of sodas from our childhood, and then we discovered rolls of paper with candy dots stuck on them. Remember them?
In the store, there were hundreds of items from days gone by. We spent a lot of time roaming around with our paper bags, grabbing two of this kind and three of those! We came home with a bag full of penny candy, a vintage Mars bar, Necco wafers, butterscotch lifesavers, a package of Chuckles, and so much more. Being candy lovers, we will return to this candy heaven.
Growing up on the East Coast, we had never participated in a celebration of western culture. Soon after we settled in Green Valley, we learned about the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros: Tucson’s annual Celebration of the Cowboy which includes, among other activities, a Rodeo Parade and a Rodeo. This annual event, held in February, attracts thousands of people and, to this date, we are amazed that schools are closed during this event so that local children can participate in the celebrations.
Within three months of our arrival in Arizona, we were sitting in the stands on Irvington Avenue, awaiting the beginning of the Tucson Rodeo Parade that showcases 200 floats and holds the distinction of being the longest non-motorized parade in the United States. We have returned on many occasions to participate in this event. We love sitting in the bleachers that offer us the opportunity to mingle with a wide variety of Arizonans and to hear the history of the parade. On one occasion, we sat next to a man who listed all of the movie stars he had seen. Reportedly, whenever movie stars are filming in the area, they will join the festivities. We have seen some magnificent floats, several historic wagons, horses, handsome cowboys and beautiful cowgirls, but we have not seen any movie stars. At parade time, we always leave the house with tons of enthusiasm, a camera and our cowboy hats!
Rodeo & Rhythm
As part of the Celebration of the Cowboy, we decided to participate in the Rodeo, one of the top 25 pro rodeos in the United States. In February 2011, we made the decision to purchase grandstand tickets, but we were apprehensive and feared we would not enjoy the event. On that day, we watched all of the events including mutton busting, barrel racing, bull riding, and calf roping. That afternoon we did plenty of clapping to the music, eating junk food (caramel corn, Sonoran hot dogs, pizza and more), cheering for the participants, and stomping our feet in appreciation of a great performance. We came home tired and hoarse, but well fed, happy, excited, and quite sure that we would see another pro rodeo. We even bought a pink-laced cowboy hat. On the way to the car, we were aware that we were walking on the grounds of the first Tucson airport that Charles Lindbergh dedicated!
When we are in the mood for local music in an outdoor setting, we always check the list of upcoming events at the Monterey Court. On West Miracle Mile, it is reportedly one of the first motor courts on Miracle Mile. Built in the 1930s, it surely would have attracted visitors with its cozy and homey atmosphere. Today, the old sign and the original footprint of the motor court remain. In 2011, it was repurposed into a gathering place that offers entertainment, food, and drink to those who gather there. We have frequented this site on several occasions and enjoyed good music in the courtyard, excellent food, and watching the dancers float across the small dance floor. Surrounding the central courtyard are artisan galleries and shops for those who wish to browse. Great place to spend some time with friends in an outdoor setting and enjoy a variety of good music.
In 2015, we attended an activity in downtown Tucson and saw an advertisement for the Valley of the Moon. During a follow-up discussion, we discovered that the site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a story land built in 1923 by George Legler with the intention of fostering the imagination of children. With 200 tons of stones and 800 sacks of cement, he created an environment where fairies would live and children would come to be entertained.
Shortly after our introduction to the site, we explored the park that contains stone grottos, stone structures of various sizes, underground “caves,” ponds, waterfalls, walls with niches, and a large green space. We have returned to this site on several occasions and thoroughly enjoyed the unique stone structures, the fairies located throughout the park, the unique forms, and the entertainment in the green space. On one visit, a young man (dressed like a tree) was singing to the children gathered at his feet. This is a place that makes us smile and reminds us of the enthusiasm and wonderment of youth. The park’s schedule and list of events can be found online.
So much to explore
When we are in the mood for enjoying art in an outdoor setting, the Tucson Jewish Community Center, known as the Tucson J, comes to mind. The center on East River Road is open to people of all faiths. In May 2015, we headed to the community center to explore the sculpture garden. Upon arrival, we were impressed by the stunningly beautiful and meaningful Holocaust Memorial Wall. The engraved stone wall, with one piece fallen into a pool of water, and the words “Remember, Remember, Remember” makes quite an impression.
We have returned to the Center on a variety of occasions to meander through the outdoor sculpture garden to view the dozens of varied and impressive pieces of art. The garden contains mature trees, cactus, flora, areas of green grass, and a paved path. Various forms of art by a variety of artists are also exhibited on the main floor. This is a pleasant experience that we will likely repeat.
The Rillito Race Track, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was originally built by J. Rukin Jelks, a local rancher and horse breeder, to race his own horses. Through the years, the smaller track was expanded and, in 1943, it became officially known as the Rillito Race Track. Currently, this race track, considered to be the birthplace of modern Quarter Horse Racing, is owned and maintained by Pima County. Presently there is a limited schedule of horse races that occur in the impressive historic site with its original bleachers, clubhouse, and stables.
In March 2019, we headed to the Rillito Race Track on North First Avenue during the Winter Meet that consists of seven weekends of racing. We had chosen our date, called our friends, and reserved our table in the clubhouse. The excitement and anticipation was high on race day. We arrived early, explored the grounds, looked at some handsome horses and, finally, we located our table. Soon, the races began and we screamed, jumped up and down, but we never managed to make any profit. Maybe it had to do with the fact that we chose the cute horse or the horse with the cute name! I think we may try this activity again.
We have spent many hours in the Big City of Tucson — visiting museums, driving through historic neighborhoods, attending a large variety of events, and always on the alert to discover fun places that amuse us and make us laugh.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest book, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”