Travels with Two Sisters: FROM GREEN VALLEY ... TO GREEN VALLEY! Tonto National Forest adventures

Did you know that two communities in Arizona were named Green Valley? We discovered that interesting factoid in 2016 and it did not take us long to do our research, make a list of sites we wanted to explore, and pack the car with all of the essentials: cooler, walking sticks, maps, geology hammer and cardboard box.
As usual, we traveled the blue highways: heading up Route 77 to Globe, Route 188 that runs along Roosevelt Lake to Route 87 north. Along the way, we checked the status of the yuccas near Oracle, we marveled at the rock formations north of Winkelman and stopped at various pull-offs to admire the dark blue water of Roosevelt Lake. We also loved taking the detour to Punkin Center (correct spelling!) to see the huge, bright pumpkin atop the sign.
We are here — this is the town that was named Green Valley when it was founded in 1882. Two years later, the name was changed when the post office was established. Payson — a scenic, tranquil town — is surrounded by the Tonto National Forest and is commonly referred to as “The Heart of Arizona.” The natural beauty of the area, and its elevation, make Payson “a place to be in the heat of the Arizona summers.”
We settled in at the Majestic Mountain Inn and we were pleased with our choice. Each room has a private seating area that faces an enclosed courtyard with green grass, pine trees and dandelions. We even saw an American Robin! He looked a little different that the Red Robin that we were familiar with on the East Coast, but we loved him immediately.
On the first day, we headed over to Old Town to see The Sidles Mud house on Main Street. A sign on-site reads: “In 1881, this house was built by Paul Vogel for Henry Sidles. It was constructed of mud to withstand fire from possible Indian raids …” The sign also lists other owners of the property. We could clearly see the original mud house, the adobe barn, a wooden house and wooden cabins. Across the street, there were other historical structures.
Beauty now & then
Green Valley Lake, a 13-acre lake that is part of a water reclamation project, was our next stop. This beautiful lake, surrounded by green spaces, provides the town with a recreation area containing green grass, walking paths, shade and a quiet, peaceful space to rejuvenate the human spirit.
During our visit to the lake, families, pets, egrets and retirees were taking advantage of the space dedicated to the enjoyment of the great outdoors. We enjoyed our walk around the park and we loved our new friend. A great blue heron followed us and we think he liked us. Or maybe he thought we had food?
The Zane Grey cabin can be seen from the Green Valley Lake. The cabin, a one-story, elevated wooden building, is visually pleasing. Its brilliant white color and its magnificent porches made us want to approach it to get a closer look. Zane Grey owned a cabin at the base of the Mogollon Rim near Payson. This building, near the Rim Country Museum, is a replica of his original cabin. We were impressed by the well-maintained structure.
The second day of our adventure required a short drive north of Payson to explore two interesting sites. Shoofly Village Ruins in the Tonto National Forest was our first destination. At this site are remains of an ancient stone village with visible footprints of the original buildings. It is estimated that this area was inhabited between A.D. 1000 to 1200. The area covers four acres and it is believed that the community contained more than 80 rooms with 250 residents. Results of the excavations have determined the inhabitants were farmers and hunters.
We strolled along on the well-paved path that meanders through the site to view the entire area. The site is on the edge of a mesa which undoubtedly provided protection to the community. It also provides some spectacular scenery: looking in one direction we could see mountains, in another huge ponderosa pine forests, and in yet another direction the huge cliffs of the Mogollon Rim. What a beautiful part of Arizona this is!
Natural wonders
Next we explored Tonto Natural Bridge State Park. It contains an abundance of natural beauty: ponderosa pines, mountain ranges, and the gorge. Arriving at the site, we read the sign: “Ahead of you, the world’s largest known travertine bridge arches over Pine Creek’s clear waters … this geologic wonder is the result of many thousand of years of nature’s handiwork.”
We took pictures of the beautiful rock arch, the clear stream, the gorge, and the beautiful rocks of all colors: gray, white, tan and black. Driving out of the park, we spotted a herd of javelinas with babies. This is a great place to visit.
We saved the best adventure for the last day. Off we went to the Indian Gardens Paleo Site, about 12 miles east of Payson. We thought it would be exciting to play the role of fossil hunters, so we went in search of treasure. This fossil site contains specimens that date back to 3 million years ago when Arizona lay beneath shallow seas that were 40 to 50 feet deep.
With our gear (hiking poles, gloves, box, and geology hammer), we were ready to gather up some beautiful, and maybe priceless, fossils. Arriving at the site, it was obvious we would not be climbing to the top of the steep hill in pursuit of riches or fame. Reading the information panel, the fossils were identified with colored photos and names. Huh! No dinosaur bones were on the list! Oh well. Off we went to collect some fossilized sea shells.
At the bottom of the slope, we found an area rich in loose and well-preserved specimens. We found a variety of sea shells, brachiopods, and a crinoid stem. We were happy and we came home with samples for our friends. One of the fossils is at rest in our glass-covered coffee table as a reminder of the great day of “fossil hunting.”
It was time for us to head back to “our Green Valley,” but we had one more site on our list. We headed 18 miles north of Payson to the town of Strawberry. Our goal: to see the oldest existing log school house in Arizona. We examined the school house, read the information panels, took photographs and happily headed home.
Travels with Two Sisters is a summer series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting the Dots.”