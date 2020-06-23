TRAVELS WITH TWO SISTERS: Flora, fauna & the border

First in a series
A trio of deer, a “committee” of vultures, and a beautiful mare with her foal.
When traveling the Southern Arizona hinterlands, fauna, flora and history remain intwined in many scenic places, including the modern-day Altar Valley.
To reacquaint myself this summer with this rural haven, I was following Gypsy — an intrepid 14-year-old Honda CRV piloted by Green Valley resident Sue Poirier — up, down and around the hills, valleys and homesteads that lead west to the village of Arivaca and beyond.
Sue and her sister and trusty navigator, Marie “Midge” Lemay, have come to know this region — and many more in Arizona — quite well during the 10 years they've called this state their home. While I've been settled in and exploring the Grand Canyon State for more than 35 years, these two curious and inquisitive travelers, with plenty of good humor, brought me to such historic sites as miner John Poston's presumed resting place — a concrete grave and tombstone in the Cerro Colorado cemetery east of Arivaca. This old silver mining camp was established in 1855 by Poston's better-known brother Charles, nicknamed “The Father of Arizona.” But that's a story for another time.
Heading on to visit more of the people and places in this valley, we made a swing through the little berg of Sasabe, right on the U.S.-Mexico border.
A refreshing stop at the colorful Sasabe Store beckoned. These days, it serves a clientele made up mostly of U.S. border agents and, lately, construction crews building a portion of the border wall. A very short stop at the Sasabe Port of Entry on the U.S-Mexico border allowed a quick, and to me a surprising, view of a colorful outdoor mural highlighting Sonoran Desert bird and plant life.
A true highlight for my bucket list: time spent near Sasabe wandering the grounds and main house at the beautiful, 590-acre Rancho de la Oso Guest Ranch. Said to be the oldest continually occupied building in Arizona, Old West elegance in the main house lives on here, with memories of guests including John Wayne, author Margaret Mitchell, and Pancho Villa. Colorfully inviting patios, an in-ground swimming pool, and corrals filled with the ranch's horses and cows add to the rustic ambiance of the guest ranch with its comfortable variety of accommodations.
While access was limited in mid-June, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at beautiful, expansive Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge, an entry off Highway 286 allowed the three of us to drive back in a ways and set up folding chairs for a relaxing picnic in the shade of a large mesquite tree.
Driving by low-slung enclosures on the refuge brought back memories for me of a visit there in the early 2000s, when efforts were in place to reintroduce masked bobwhite quail to the area.
Hiking (minus use of the outhouses at this time) is still offered at the refuge's Arivaca Creek Trail, which meanders one mile along a seasonal stream beneath towering cottonwood trees two miles west of the village of Arivaca. Visitors also can access the 1.25-mile Arivaca Cienega Trail over a boardwalk and path just east of Arivaca.
Coming and going near Arivaca Creek Trail, three deer paused to watch us watch them before they sprinted away down toward the creek bed shaded by large cottonwood trees.
Heading home, east of Arivaca, we pulled over to snap a photo of Turkey Rock, which requires the sisters' keen eyes to find just the right location on the north side of Arivaca Road.
Ahead was yet one more sight for Sue and Midge to share with me. Just south of the popular religious shrine: a striking view below of a beautiful, white homestead that once belonged to the historic Pennington family of Southern Arizona.
If such scenery, history and discoveries whet your interest, check out one or more of the books the sisters have written about their journeys of discovery.
"Travels with Two Sisters" is a summer series of adventures in Southern Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie Lemay and Suzanne Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting the Dots.”