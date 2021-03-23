Travels with Two Sisters: Fishing, birding, fun in the sun

Over the last 10 years, we have traveled hundreds of miles throughout Southern Arizona exploring historic sites, ghost towns, ranches, parks, oddities, murals, abandoned mines, cemeteries, water oases and so much more. In a previous article, we shared with you some of the water spots we found in the Tucson area; here are others we found in southern Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
Arivaca Lake, south of the town of Arivaca, can be accessed from Ruby Road. The dirt road that winds and turns its way down to the body of water is very appealing and exciting for adventurers and explorers. On the way, interesting rock formations are visible, and rock hounds frequent this area in search of Mexican fire agates and opals that can be found in them thar hills. Arriving at the lake, restrooms and a boat ramp are the only amenities to be seen. This is a remote and primitive area surrounded by grasslands, mountains and cattle ranches.
The lake, a 90-acre impoundment, was built by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and is stocked with game fish. Water levels, however, can vary by season depending on the amount of precipitation. Recreational opportunities include bird watching, wildlife viewing, fishing, rock climbing, primitive camping, hiking and boating (small boats). We found the remoteness and peacefulness of this area to be very appealing; it is a great spot to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Pena Blanca Lake, 18 miles northwest of Nogales, can be accessed via the Ruby Road exit from Interstate 19. This body of water, described by hikers, birders and anglers as “The Place to Be,” was created in 1957 by the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The primary sources of water for this 45-acre lake is the Pajarito wash and annual precipitation. The lake lies in a remote area of Southern Arizona, surrounded by rolling hills and desert vegetation.
Standing by the edge of the water in 2014, it was easy to believe that we were alone in this beautiful setting. At the site, there is a boat ramp, fishing dock, restrooms and picnic area. This is an excellent spot to sit, meditate and forget about your list of Things To Do.
Fishing, camping & more
Parker Canyon Lake, near Sunnyside, lies at the southern end of Route 83. This 120-acre reservoir is in an incredibly beautiful part of the state amidst rolling hills, high desert terrain and fields of golden grass. Recreational options at this site include fishing, camping, hiking, and picnicking. For those who love being on the water, there are paddle boats for rent. There is also a Mercantile and a Marina on the premises.
In November 2012, we headed in the direction of the lake through the rolling hills and desert terrain. The blue sky, the deep blue water, the golden grass and endless rolling hills are visually pleasing, relaxing and energizing. This lake is an ideal location for photographers and artists. We have returned on several occasions to visit the beautiful (but loud) duck who adopted us.
Las Lagunas de Anza, on West Country Club Drive in Nogales, lies on land that was purchased by Cabot Sedgwick with the intention of returning the wetlands to their natural beauty. Through the efforts of volunteers, the wetlands have returned to their natural state. This lush wetland area provides a habitat for many species of birds and mammals. After reading an article about the site in January 2016, we headed out to explore the area.
We located the site that contains a grove of trees, a well-manicured wetlands area, picnic tables, a children’s garden, a memorial to Cabot Sedgwick, a nature trail, a tiled grotto to Our Lady of Guadalupe, stone sculptures and information panels on the Anza expedition. The place was quiet, relaxing and inviting. A beautiful place to spend some quiet time surrounded by Mother Nature.
Patagonia Lake State Park, on Route 82 between Patagonia and Nogales, is tucked away between rolling hills and offers visitors an opportunity to rest or play in a beautiful environment. The 265-acre reservoir was created by the damming of Sonoita Creek. This lake extends for more than two miles, which attracts water skiers and boaters. Boats are available for rent, and pontoon boat tours are offered at specific times of the year. Recreational activities include swimming, boating, camping, hiking, birding, sunbathing, relaxing, daydreaming, reading, picnicking and fishing.
One interesting feature in this park is the arched pedestrian bridge. The bridge is designed to allow boats to pass underneath and it provides a sense of excitement and adventure to all those who walk across. Yes, we speak from experience! This is a place we have returned to on several occasions.
Mountain & riparian delights
Rose Canyon Lake on Mount Lemmon can be accessed from the Catalina Highway. The lake is at the lower end of the campground, but access is granted to those who wish to spend time at the lake. This 6-acre lake, surrounded by huge ponderosa pines, is a narrow lake with dark blue waters. The trees and the large rock formations along the water’s edge reflect in the water and help create an atmosphere of peace and comfort. We walked along the path at the edge of the water and listened to the quiet. This would be a great place to read a book, watch for wildlife, fish, photograph birds, write a poem, meditate or take a nap.
Cienega Creek Natural Preserve is noted as one of the most intact riparian areas in southern Arizona. It consists of 4,000 acres along 12 miles of Cienega Creek. We wanted to explore this natural habitat so, in April 2014, we headed to Vail to find an access to the preserve. We parked near the Gabe Zimmerman Davidson Canyon Trailhead, read the information panels, and headed down the steep, gravel path in search of the creek. Walking down the path, we had excellent views of the river corridor, multiple cottonwood trees, the valley and some amazing rock formations.
Eventually we were on flat ground amongst huge willow and cottonwood trees. In the huge riverbed, there was a small, but steady stream of water headed towards the Pantano Wash. We stayed in the riparian area for a while, enjoying the refreshing shade, the singing birds and the sound of running water. This site would be very exciting and noisy after a monsoon rain. This is a beautiful and peaceful natural habitat.
Sahuarita Lake Park, on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, is a 15-acre park tucked in amongst a beautiful residential setting. The park contains a 10-acre man-made lake, green areas, mature trees, flowering foliage, murals, several picnic areas, restrooms, an amphitheater, a flat and wide 1-mile walking path around the lake and a fishing area.
This site offers guests an excellent view of the Santa Rita Mountains and the opportunity to relax, exercise and enjoy the great outdoors. We find this park enjoyable, relaxing and comforting. A great place to wander around, smell the flowers, sit and meditate. Every time we have frequented this site, we are always accompanied by many others who had the same idea.
Popular birding hotspot
Canoa Lake, on East Frontage Road in Green Valley, is a re-creation of an historic 5-acre man-made lake that was built in 1921 as a water supply for the Canoa Ranch Headquarters. When we first visited the Canoa Ranch, there was no water in the huge depression in the ground. We first saw the filled lake in February 2018; at that time, they were developing the land surrounding the body of water.
Today, the area contains a beautiful lake with ramadas, benches, picnic tables, a bird spotting log, a walking path, a ciénega, and excellent views of the Santa Rita Mountains. Near the parking area, there is sign highlighting the history of the lake. An interesting historical fact: ”The surrey scene around the lake in the movie Oklahoma was filmed here.”
This water area has been highlighted as a birdwatching sight; over the last few months, rare birds have been seen at this location. Whenever we visit this site, we love the peace and quiet, the sound of the ducks, the views of the surrounding area and the opportunity to breathe in some fresh, clear mountain air. A refuge in a desert environment!
We have enjoyed all of the water spots we have found in Arizona and we tend to linger a bit at each of them. Some, like the ones mentioned above, beckon us to return — to rest, commune with mother nature and enjoy the spectacular Arizona scenery.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”