We lived the majority of our lives in New Hampshire (the 44th largest state with a little under 9,000 square miles) and Vermont (the 43rd largest state with a little over 9,000 square miles). When we became permanent residents of Arizona (the sixth largest state with almost 114,000 square miles) we felt a bit overwhelmed. In this state, it was a very long drive from one edge of the map to the other.

For the first few months, we were sometimes hesitant to venture too far — flood warnings during the monsoon, cautions about driving on the slick roads in the rain, the precautions to be taken in a dust storm, ice on the roadways and snow in the higher elevations. We were familiar with ice and snow, but we had never heard of monsoon rains and dust storms. Nowadays, we still remain alert and cautious, but we have adapted to our beautiful, big state.



Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?