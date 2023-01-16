Shortly after we settled down in Green Valley, we started exploring our new environment. One of our many goals included gathering information about the city of Tucson. During our first year, we made lists of historical places, oddities, museums, theaters, murals, art galleries, resorts, places of worship, annual events, parks and gardens, recreational sites and historic neighborhoods.

Fortunately, we found an informative website that highlighted the seventeen historic neighborhoods that still exist within the city limits of Tucson. The website included the location and boundaries of the neighborhoods, including a map. With that information in our pile of “things to see,” we have, over the years, explored the majority of Tucson’s historic neighborhoods, which are an expression of the community’s cultural and architectural heritage.

Iron Horse Neighborhood 2.JPG

A colorful mural welcomes residents and visitors alike to the Iron Horse neighborhood. 
Iron Horse Neighborhood 3.JPG

Our greatest find for one day of exploring was this caboose sitting in the backyard of a duplex in the Iron Horse neighborhood. 
Dunbar Gila Monster.JPG

The Dunbar Gila Monster is an 8-foot statue that reads a book in front of a free "little library" in the Dunbar neighborhood. 
Barrio Viejo 1.JPG

Efforts are underway to restore many of the colorful homes in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood to their original beauty. 
Menlo Park Neighborhood - Garden of Gethsemane.JPG

We stumbled upon a restful scene of the Garden of Gethsemane in Menlo Park. 
Barrio Viejo 3.JPG

Murals brighten public spaces in the Barrio Viejo. 
Sam Hughes Neighborhood 1.JPG

The Sam Hughes neighborhood is perhaps the most desirable place to live in Tucson. 
Sam Hughes Neighborhood 2.JPG

Traditional styles and colors of architecture help make the Sam Hughes neighborhood aesthetically pleasing. 
Fort Lowell Neighborhood - San Pedro Chapel.JPG

We visited the San Pedro Chapel in the Fort Lowell Neighborhood. 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

