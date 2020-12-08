Travels with Two Sisters: Chandler's Christmas marvel

The Community Performance & Art Center in Green Valley has become, over the last 10 years, one of our favorite entertainment venues. We always look forward to the publication of its upcoming events, We read through the choices, select our favorites, and mark them on our calendar. This yearly ritual is always exciting.
In November 2019, we headed to CPAC to attend the performance of Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer since 1966. The former member of the New Christy Minstrels and the founder of the Arizona Folklore Preserve in Sierra Vista has traveled most of the state of Arizona. He has successfully blended his musical talent and his travels by singing about historic and unique sites that can be found in his beloved state. We have listened attentively to his ballads and have read his book “Arizona: Lens, Lyrics and Lore,” written in cooperation with Sam Lowe.
We have learned about many Arizona places from Dolan’s ballads and book, so in November, we attended his performance as observers and not as seekers of new information. We were, however, completely surprised when the last ballad of the performance was about an Arizona treasure we had not discovered. We were stunned! This was totally unexpected! After we recovered from the initial shock, we completed our research, planned our trip, booked a hotel room, packed our cooler, charged the camera battery and off we went.
On this trip, our plans included traveling west on Interstate 10. We love this section of road from Tucson to Phoenix. The ride gives us time to talk about the upcoming adventure, the books we are currently reading, and we can revisit some of our favorite landmarks. We love driving through Marana, especially when the cotton fields are ready to be harvested. We think the cotton balls look like brilliant white clouds that are too close to the ground. Approaching Red Rock, we watch for the historic railroad water tower that proudly stands near the railroad tracks — an abandoned reminder of the days of steam locomotives — and we always look to see how many commercial airplanes are stored at Pinal Air Park.
First thing we knew, we had arrived at the exit for Route 287. We turned off and headed north to our next, and hopefully wonderful, adventure. Before long, we had arrived at out destination: the Historic Chandler Downtown District. Now we were on high alert! We wanted to make sure we would not miss it! Oh goodness, there it is: the Arid Desert Tannenbaum, also known as one of the most unique Christmas trees in the U.S.
We could not believe our eyes; it was unique, wonderful and beautiful. For the next hour, we walked around the tree, took pictures of the white picket fence, the 30-foot tree, the huge red candles on each side, the ceramic sleigh in the plaza and read all of the information signs. We were definitely intrigued by the huge, gorgeous Tumbleweed tree: how do you even begin to build such a large tree out of dead weeds?
Reading the information signs, we learned about the beginning of the tradition in 1957, and about the entire construction project: the metal poles, wire mesh, selection of the perfect tumbleweeds, and building from the top down. For beauty and safety, they spray the tree with fire retardant, cover it with white paint and apply glitter. It takes the 10-man crew 13 days to build a very impressive tree containing a white star on the top, more than 1,000 round tumbleweeds and 1,200 lights of various colors. No wonder it is so impressive!
People & Places
Chandler, founded in 1912, was one of the fastest growing communities in the 1990s, but has been successful in preserving its history. The Chandler Historic District, listed on the National Register Historic Places, encompasses the area of the original 1912 town site. We roamed around the historic district and we enjoyed the huge palm trees lining the main street, the green spaces, the water features, the monument in the plaza in honor of the pioneer families, the tile mosaics throughout the downtown, the unique stone art, the Veterans Memorial, and the small tables on the sidewalk with two chairs that encourage people to sit and stay. We also found a statue of Dr. Chandler, for whom the town is named, and his business associate, Frank Lloyd Wright.
Interesting fact: in the original town site, the north and south streets were named after states and most of the east and west streets were named after cities. Some of the original street names still exist: Boston Street and Arizona Avenue, for example.
Every so often, we would find ourselves wandering back to the area of the Tumbleweed tree. Looking around, we soon discovered that we were not the only ones fascinated by this Christmas marvel. We met people from all parts of the state and, judging from their facial expressions, they were also seeing it for the first time. People offered to take our pictures, we took many pictures of other visitors, and even convinced a group of four women to get into the ceramic sleigh to get their pictures taken. By the way, the sleigh holds two people, but they managed to squeeze into the sleigh and we took a picture of the smiling visitors.
The San Marcos Hotel, named in honor of Franciscan Friar Marcos de Niza, believed to be the first European settler in the area, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Located on one corner of the original 1912 town site, it is the most noticeable feature in the downtown area. Its size and brilliant color make it stand out.
After examining the grandeur of the Mission style building, we were truly impressed! Opened in 1913, it quickly became a winter getaway for dignitaries and celebrities including President Herbert Hoover, Bing Crosby, Cher and Joan Crawford, to name a few. After a series of owners, the oldest golf resort in Arizona is currently operated by the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Resorts and continues to provide high-quality services. This structure adds an air of elegance to the historic district.
Wow! We were ready for a rest, so we headed to our hotel. After dinner, however, we returned to the historic district and continued our exploration of the area.
Lights, cameras & Santa
Once the sun started to set, we found a bench near the San Marcos Hotel, across the street from the lit Christmas tree, and claimed it for the entire evening. We soon discovered that the residents of Chandler are very friendly. People would walk by our bench, smile and say hello. Little children, walking by with their parents, would smile and wave to us. For about two hours, we smiled at many friendly people, took a picture of the tree, would greet people, took a picture of another tree lover, would have a conversation with an Arizonan, took another picture of the tree. By the time we vacated our bench, we had a series of pictures of the tree in different stages of illumination. OK! We were satisfied.
Heading to the car, we spotted three small trees across the street that were adorned with brilliant white lights. Oh, let’s go see them. There, we discovered the folded flags that were laying on the Memorial to the Fallen. What a special find!
On every adventure, something special happens! This was no exception. We turned around at the Memorial and we saw a man with white hair, a white beard, wearing a red shirt and a red Santa hat. He looked just like Santa Claus. As he approached, we asked him if he was indeed a Santa. He responded “Yes.” Really, he was! He showed us pictures of himself and his wife playing the roles of Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was their night off, so they were headed to the San Marcos for dinner. We got our pictures taken with Santa, and we smiled as we saw him give every child a lollipop on the way to the resort. What a great day, filled with wonder, excitement and smiles.
We left the next morning with the knowledge that Chandler does Christmas well! They celebrate the season with a well-known and well-attended parade, Christmas music, and a very unusual and memorable Tannenbaum made entirely of perfectly round weeds! A memorable Christmas experience that will, due to the current pandemic, not be occurring this year. The memory, however, will never fade away!
After returning to Green Valley, we have met two individuals who spent their formative years in Chandler and knew about the Tumbleweed tree. Did you know?
Christmas is a special time of year for us and we love to attend local festivities such as Tucson’s Parade of Lights, Reid Park Zoo lights, Tubac luminarias, San Xavier Patronato Christmas concert, Tumacácori luminaries, Winterhaven Lights in Tucson, and Pueblo Estates in Green Valley. This year, due to the pandemic, additional activities have been added to the list: a drive-by celebration in Sahuarita and a drive-by Nativity scene at the Green Valley Baptist Church. Some locations may have cancelled this year’s activity, but some will provide modified versions. We will check them out and enjoy what we can. Happy Holidays!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”