Travels with Two Sisters: BUNDLING AWESOME ADVENTURES!

When we took up residence in Southern Arizona, we quickly realized that we lived in the sixth-largest state in the United States. This was a daunting fact for us explorers and adventurers — a lot of places to explore and many roads to travel. At the beginning, we made a list of places to see, then we switched to a shoe box filled with information about interesting sights.
Eventually, we graduated to a much more sophisticated method of researching places. We would print out lists of ghost towns, historical sites, national parks, state parks, natural preserves, guest ranches, museums, roadside attractions, “Top twenty-five places to see in Arizona,” lakes, prisoner of war camps, mammoth kill sites, Japanese internment camps, and so forth. In preparation for our next adventure, we would sort through the piles of lists and choose sites that were in close proximity to each other. We refer to this process as “Bundling Adventures.”
In October 2011, we packed our lunch, camera, cooler, directions, and headed out to explore our selected sites: the International Wildlife Museum, Gates Pass Road and Tucson Mountain Park.
The International Wildlife Museum on Gates Pass Road was established in 1988 by the Safari Club International Foundation. The museum’s stated mission is to increase the knowledge and appreciation of the world’s diverse wildlife and the role that wildlife management plays in the preservation of wildlife species. The literature states that the museum contains 400 animals that have been donated by zoos, government agencies, hunters and rehabilitation centers.
Driving to the museum, we were unsure about our selection; we are not fans of taxidermy! When we arrived at the site, we were amazed: we were looking at a stunning gray building in the shape of a medieval fort, complete with a water feature and a wooden pedestrian bridge. On the grounds, we located several large sculptures of animals, palm trees and a fountain. Gee, maybe this was a great selection after all! Enamored by the structure, we headed indoors with a renewed interest.
We spent hours in this beautiful and interesting museum. We enjoyed the extensive butterfly collection, with all of the species well marked and both sides of the wings displayed. We wandered from room to room and were amazed by the number of beautiful exhibits and variety of animals. All of the exhibits were relevant, tasteful and pleasing to the eye. At the end of our exploration, we were totally surprised when we found the Woolly Mammoth. What a treat! This was definitely an interesting, educational and fun experience.
Gorgeous Gates Pass
Leaving the museum, we took one last look at the unique structure and headed west on Gates Pass Road toward the Tucson Mountains. A short distance from the museum, we arrived at Gates Pass, a mountain pass along the crest of the Tucson Mountains that connects West Speedway Boulevard with Kinney Road. This scenic route, built in 1883 by Thomas Gates as a shortcut through the mountains, is a winding and narrow paved road which requires the full attention of the driver. Despite many road alterations, it remains a scenic drive that attracts adventurers and explorers.
At the top of the pass, an overlook provides a magnificent view of the desert landscape and is a premier location for viewing the Arizona sunsets. The area contains a multi-car parking lot, a ramada with several information panels, three historic stone buildings, a memorial dedicated to those who served as Bushmasters, well-constructed stone walls and unique rock formations.
From the ramada, an excellent view of the Arizona landscape and Old Tucson Studios is clearly visible. For those who are interested in the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), there are two small, stone structures that still stand in this area. The structures were built between 1934-1935. One building perched atop a hill is clearly visible from the parking lot. The second building, tucked in a hill, can be entered so visitors can get a look at the inside.
We love stopping at this overlook to see the magnificent view, but we also love spending time in the ramada, reading the varied information panels on topics such as Desert Plants, Gates Pass, Sonoran Desert Vista, Desert Wildlife, Civilian Conservation Corps, Tucson Mountain Park and the Geology of the Tucson Mountains. The first time we read the sign that explains the geology of the Tucson Mountains, we were fascinated! Part of the sign reads: “From 30 to 70 million years ago, the mountains detached from the rising Santa Catalina Mountains and moved slowly to their present location. They did not have to negotiate the Tucson Basin, as it had not yet formed. The mountains slid on a slippery layer of plastically-deformed granite. This granite, found in both the northwestern Tucson Mountains and the Santa Catalina Mountains, provided a clue that the two mountain ranges had once been a single formation!”
Hard to conceive that, during the formation of the Southern Arizona mountains ranges, millions of years in the making, older rock from the top of a mountain slid off to form another mountain. Every time we have stopped at this overlook, we have re-read this sign and have brought friends and family to this site. Current literature, however, claims that the theory may be incorrect. Who knows! Fascinating nonetheless.
Tucson Mountain Park
An interesting fact about Gates Pass: between 72 and 83 million years ago, duck billed dinosaurs roamed the area around the pass. Really? Dinosaur bones were discovered about 1,800 feet away from the pass. For those interested in seeing some dinosaurs bones that were found in the Tucson area, visit the Flandrau Science Center at the University of Arizona. A very interesting and exciting concept that we can stroll where dinosaurs once roamed.
The Tucson Mountains, considered to be a smaller mountain range, flanks the western side of the city of the Old Pueblo. Wasson Peak, the highest point of the mountain range, reaches an elevation of barely 5,000 feet. Much of the mountain range falls under the protection of Saguaro National Park West and Tucson Mountain Park.
Tucson Mountain Park, on Kinney Road, was established in 1929 as a natural resources area. This 20,000-acre park, directly south of the Saguaro National Park West, is reported to be one of the largest natural resources parks owned and managed by a local government. This park provides a wide variety of recreational opportunities including camping, hiking, biking, picnicking, archery and a shooting range. There are many pull-offs on Kinney Road which provide visitors with the option to stop, relax and view the magnificent mountain range.
We have driven though this park on many occasions. We love to stop to admire the scenery, view the spring wildflowers and admire the blooms on the hundreds of saguaros. We have stopped at many of the pull-offs to photograph the mountains, touch the wildflowers, take pictures of the desert flora and, sometimes, we have been known to peek under the “nurse trees” in search of tiny saguaros.
In the spring, this is one our favorite places to search for wildflowers. In this area we have found gold poppies, desert bluebells, penstemon, desert marigolds, bladder pods, fairy dusters and yellow brittlebush, to name a few. If we are in the area in May or June, we always check on the status of the mature Ironwood trees that reside on the corner of Kinney Road and Gates Pass Road. Their brilliant pink flowers brighten the entire corner and our spirit. This area is a great place to enjoy Mother Nature and Arizona’s spectacular scenery.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”