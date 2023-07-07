We, as human beings, capitalize on every opportunity to brag just a little. We love to boast about something whenever we are given the chance: a hole in one, the highest bowling score, catching the biggest bass of the fishing tournament, the lowest golf score, running the fastest time at the marathon, finding the best bargain at the shopping mall, winning first place in the baking competition, buying the most expensive car, winning a tennis match, reading the most books in a month, the biggest pumpkin grown on your farm, how fast we can run, how many stolen bases during the season, what college our child chose to attend and so forth.
Of course, being human beings, we also take advantage of certain situations to boast about our travels across the 50 U.S. states. Here are just a very few of the “boasting” incidents we have had.
In New Orleans, we were hugged by Boxcar Willie and one of us was proposed to by a man who introduced himself as Two Shoes Charlie, the piano player for Pete Fountain. We stuffed ourselves into a very tiny elevator to reach the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and made friends with a million-dollar racehorse in Kentucky. We visited Monowi, Nebraska to meet the solitary resident who serves as mayor, postmistress, librarian and caretaker of the cemetery.
We spent a whole day in a Louisiana swamp in a small wooden boat looking for alligators and getting a lesson on the growth of cypress trees. We spent an afternoon viewing and photographing the locks in a Mississippi River spillway and danced among the colored ribbons of gas (the Aurora Borealis) in Bettles, Alaska. We drove up a steep, rocky road to visit a medicine wheel in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming and in Minnesota we think we broke the record for the number of pasties eaten in 24 hours!
In this article, we will share with you some places we have visited in the state of Arizona that are not necessarily mentioned in newspaper articles, books or tourist guidebooks. If you choose to visit these locations, they could definitely be included in your repertoire of “bragging rights.” In any discussion on exploring Arizona, you can promptly and confidently add “I’ve been there.” Locate them on the map, pack your camera and add these places on your list of things to share with others at the opportune time!
Miracle Valley, located in Cochise County, lies 17 miles south of Sierra Vista on Route 92. According to the 2020 census, the population of this census-designated community was 741 residents. This area of the state has a very interesting history. In 1959, evangelist A.A. Allen established the Miracle Valley Bible College on the outskirts of the downtown area. In 1982, there was an altercation between the church group and the local authorities. In the melee, two church members were killed and seven law enforcement officers were injured.
Throughout the years, this college has had numerous owners. We visited the site in 2015, and we were amazed at the size of the magnificent church with its brilliant gold dome. We were taking pictures of the structure when we were approached by two individuals. We were certain that they would ask us to leave the premises; however, they were the new owners, and we were given a personal tour of the church and the campus.
They shared with us their hopes and dreams of restoring this abandoned campus. Even in a state of total disrepair, with broken windows and holes in the roof, the church building was magnificent. On that day, we could imagine the beauty and grandeur when the restoration was completed. Current status: The property was deeded to the State of Arizona in March 2022 due to delinquent taxes. The unfinished church will be demolished, in the very near future, and the property will be up for auction. For those interested in seeing this historic site, time is of the essence. Enjoy and take plenty of photos.
Beyerville, located in Santa Cruz County, lies on Route 82 south of Patagonia. This census-designated community first appeared on the U.S. census in 2010. The population, as of the 2020 census, was listed at 25 residents. This small community has an historic treasure within its boundaries: the Little Red Schoolhouse. This historic one-room schoolhouse was opened in 1921 to serve the educational needs of the local children. Today, this bright red structure still stands proudly on a corner along Route 82.
On our initial visit to this area in November 2014, we were immediately enamored with this bright red, brick building with white trim. It’s an impressive site and a living testament to Santa Cruz Valley history. It is the only remaining red brick schoolhouse built in the area. Today, a modern facility provides education to the local children.
Robles Junction, located in Pima County, is a neighborhood of Three Points and a community of about 5,000 residents at the northern edge of Altar Valley. It is located at the junction of Route 86 and Route 286. The community is named after Bernabe Robles, the wealthy cattle rancher who owned a large ranch in the area. Reading enthusiasts may be interested in the book “The Girl in the Iron Box,” by Paul Cool. The author describes the 1934 kidnapping of Bernabe’s granddaughter in Tucson and the ensuing investigation.
Just north of the community of Three Points, explorers will discover a unique place: Cowtown Keeylocko. This western town located 40 miles west of Tucson was built in the 1970s by Ed Keeylocko to fulfill his dream as a cattle rancher in the southwest. Facing discrimination from ranchers in the area, he built his own town in a remote area, where he bred his cattle and fulfilled his dreams.
Every piece of the western town was hauled in and assembled. He built a post office, bank, jail, general store, church, a residence, library, blacksmith shop, corrals, cattle chutes and the famous Blue Dog Saloon. In this self-built town, in the middle of the desert, the only operating building was the saloon. We visited Cowtown Keeylocko in March 2019, the day of his memorial service.
We explored the town, visited the inside of the saloon (filled with hundreds of western antiques) and mingled with the crowds of families, Buffalo Soldiers, bikers and veterans. It was obvious that this cowboy will be missed by many. He is buried with his hat and boots in front of his 9-Finger Bank in the town he built and loved. Visitors are welcome; check the schedule to ensure that the town is open. A very interesting piece of Arizona history. Note: this is a dirt road adventure with variable road conditions.
Double Adobe, located in Cochise County, is a census-designated community that lies between Bisbee and Douglas. It is here that on one of our journeys we unexpectedly discovered a beautiful little white church. The Our Lady of La Salette Catholic Mission sat in an area surrounded by wide open spaces with no other structures in sight.
On the grounds, we found a large statue of Our Lady of La Salette with a plaque that reads: “We remember those who have died in the Arizona desert while trying to find a better life. May they rest in peace.” In front of the church, there was a large metal crucifix: the symbol of the La Salette Missionaries, with a hammer on one side of the cross and pincers on the other. A similar, smaller crucifix is on top of the church. This was an unexpected, interesting find.
Canelo, located in Santa Cruz County, is listed as an Arizona ghost town. This community, with fewer than 200 residents, is located on Route 83 south of Sonoita. The town post office was established in 1904 and discontinued in 1924. The significant feature in this town is the Canelo School House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This one-story white stucco building with a rusted metal roof and an iconic school bell stands proudly by the side of Route 83.
This schoolhouse, used from 1912-1948, is one of a few remaining adobe schoolhouses in Arizona. When we visited the site in December 2012, the building was being used as a Cowboy Church. We had the opportunity to explore the grounds and take multiple photos of the historic building. To our knowledge, the building currently remains unused.
Steam Pump Ranch, situated in Pima County, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ranch, located on North Oracle Road in Oro Valley, was established in 1874 by two German immigrants, Johann Zellweger and George Pusch, as a way-station on the Southern Arizona cattle corridor. A steam engine was used to pump water, creating a shallow pond. Cattlemen would stop here and water their cattle before selling them.
Through the years, other families lived on this site. In January 2019 we arrived at the ranch, located in a commercial district, and we were surprised at the large remaining footprint of the ranch. This site contained many structures: the Proctor-Leiber House built in the 1930s; an intact adobe house; the Pusch Family ranch house built in the 1880s; a variety of small outbuildings; an old wooden structure appearing to be a chicken coop; a decaying bunkhouse; a water tank; the original steam pump; and a large semi-intact adobe building.
Oro Valley is diligently working to preserve the history and significance of this site. Activities such as music events, a farmers’ market, and educational programs help to keep this site vital to the community.
During our visit to this site, we photographed every structure, read every information sign and spent some time sitting in the sun while watching a potential disaster when a beautiful hawk was staring at a beautiful cardinal who was singing a familiar tune. We do not know how the story ended on that day of exploration!
Hot Rods Old Vail, located on East Old Vail Road in Tucson, captured our attention in a newspaper article. In May 2014 we hopped in the car and headed to our destination for lunch. When we arrived at the site, we were captivated by the modern style building that contains a garage, a restaurant, the Top Fuel Lounge and the Tool Box Bar. We had a feeling that this would be a unique and interesting day and we were right.
Entering the building, we were in an unfamiliar yet intriguing, space with the checkerboard floors, the race car hanging on the wall, the bright red metal staircase, the M&M golf carts and the multitude of race car pictures. We completed our exploration of the first floor and headed upstairs for lunch. The restaurant was decorated with a black and white checkerboard floor, black tables and chairs, a border of race car photos, and two glass walls that enable customers to watch the mechanics work on antique cars in the garage below. This was a unique experience we would recommend to car lovers of all kinds. This site definitely fits in the category of “Guess where we went for lunch yesterday?”
Pack your camera, go explore and, at the right time, share your findings with your friends!