We find that retirement is such a wonderful stage of life. The days of employment, maintaining a house, raising children, mowing lawns, weeding gardens, etc., are done.
At this stage, we maintain our small living space, read books of all genres, spend time with friends, keep in contact with distant friends through Facebook, walk on a regular basis, research places to explore and remain ready for the next adventure. In a moment’s notice, we are ready and willing to participate in new experiences. Sometimes, we are gone from Green Valley for days and, at other times, we prefer a short day trip.
On several occasions, we have traveled about 40 miles south on Interstate 19 to Nogales, the southernmost town in Santa Cruz Valley. This border town, with a population of about 20,000 residents, is the largest border community in Arizona with four ports of entry and holds the distinction of being the county seat.
In prior articles, we have shared with you our explorations of Pena Blanca Lake, Los Lagunas de Anza, and our ambitions of being “extras” in the movie "The Hangover: Part III," featuring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and John Goodman was filmed downtown. Some readers, at this point, might wonder what drew us to this small border town. In this article, we will share with you some of the other sites we have explored.
Historic courthouse
The first time we saw the Santa Cruz County Courthouse, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, we stood on the sidewalk for several minutes and admired this magnificent structure.
Built in 1903 with tufa stones quarried in the Nogales area, this is a magnificent Classical Revival-style building with its columns, pediment sculpture, white ornamental top, metal dome and long concrete entry staircase.
Presently, this building is no longer used as a courthouse; it houses county offices, college classrooms and two museums. On our first visit, we had the opportunity to enter the building and off we went on our self-guided tour. We explored every floor, admired the historic chandeliers, climbed up the winding wooden staircases with fancy wooden railings, visited the historic courtroom, sat in the historic jury box, and located the Arizona Rangers Museum and the Cowbelles Museum. This historic site is open to the general public on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and was well worth exploring.
Santa Fe Ranch
On another occasion, as part of a guided tour, we had the opportunity to explore the Santa Fe Ranch on North River Road. This 3,500-acre ranch, sitting atop a hill, was established in 1955 by Cabot and Paula Sedgwick.
After retiring, they took up ranching and volunteered their time to improve their community. Cabot served on numerous local community groups and Paula served as a member of the Arizona Cowbelles, the Pimeria Alta Historical Society and the Hilltop Art Gallery. Their foundation continues to enrich the surrounding communities.
Approaching the property, it was easy to spot the massive two-story brick building on top of the hill. During the tour, we had the opportunity to stroll through the grounds and the inside of the ranch house; we saw the swimming pool area, mature trees, courtyards with stone walks, gardens, the living room area with its high ceiling, wooden beams, brilliantly colored tiled floors, stone fireplaces, magnificent art pieces and intricately engraved wooden doors.
Mission trip
In October 2015, we visited Tumacacori National Historical Park to register for a tour of the Los Santos Angeles de Guevavi, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This mission, near Tumacacori, was founded in 1691 by Jesuit missionaries as the district headquarters. Situated on the east bank of the Santa Cruz River, this fortified settlement added a church in 1751, and due to several reasons, the area was abandoned in the 1770s.
During our tour, the park ranger relayed the history of the mission. On that day, we also had the opportunity to roam the area, view the Santa Cruz riverbed, take photos of the remains of the fortification, and see the remnants of the settlement cemetery. The semi-intact adobe walls of the church, however, were the predominant features at this site. The footprint of the church is still visible regardless of the passage of time. Reportedly, the mother of Juan Bautista de Anza is buried in front of the adobe altar.
City Hall
One of our favorite spots in the Nogales area is the City Hall Complex on North Grande Avenue. This modern building is on the site of the former Camp Little.
We have enjoyed spending time in the park in front of the City Hall. We leisurely strolled through the plaza and appreciated the shade provided by the tall, mature trees. We located a beautiful stone structure, a statue of Father Kino, and multiple benches to sit and enjoy the green grass and fresh air. The highlight of this plaza, however, are the multiple antique-style light posts that line the sidewalk. These unique and beautiful lamp posts give this area an air of historical elegance.
History musuem
The Pimeria Alta Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on North Grande Avenue in the Old City Hall building.
This museum contains exhibits and artifacts that explain and preserve the history of the area. Upon arriving at the site, we were fascinated by the historic City Hall building. Once we were inside the museum, we were impressed by the quality and quantity of the exhibits.
We located information on Camp Little, entered an old jail cell, read the information on local ranchers, reviewed the photos of the early settlers, and were fascinated by the antique fire wagon. One item that caught our interest was the painting of the Virgin of Guadalupe from the early 1700s that was brought to this area by Pete Kitchen, a well-known early settler. On the way out, we spotted two large wall murals painted by Salvador Corona, the famous muralist and bullfighter. A wonderful place to gather information about the history of Nogales.
Stone House
During a tour offered by the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, we visited the Pennington Stone House north of the junction of Royal Road and Calle del Rio.
This one-story stone house, with a metal roof, was built in 1857 and is thought to be the oldest surviving structure built by Anglo settlers in Southern Arizona. The Pennington family resided in this house from about 1858 to 1866. The book "With Their Own Blood: A Saga of Southwestern Pioneers" by Virginia Culin Roberts is a great source of information about the family’s history.
Hilltop Gallery
In October 2019, we read an article about an upcoming exhibit, so we headed to the Hilltop Gallery on North Hill Top Drive. Arriving at the site, we had a spectacular view of the surrounding area. The gallery, sitting atop a hill, is located in a private residence that was donated by a local family for the establishment of a gallery and arts center.
The mission of the non-profit group is to bring arts and culture to an underserved community. This gallery focuses on providing exhibits and events from two cultures: United States and Mexico. Their motto: Creativity, Culture, and Community.
Upon arrival, we spent some time exploring the grounds with mature trees, gardens, sitting areas, tiled benches, and a variety of plants. The building, a white brick Spanish-style structure, added to the beauty of the grounds. Inside we enjoyed the mixed art exhibit that contained paintings, sketches, photographs, metal sculptures, and fabric art. In this small area with multiple rooms, the art was professionally displayed. We will return to this gallery.
New homes
El Rincon RV Park, located on West Kino Street, has attracted attention lately. The story goes as follows: Maria Lopez felt that the living conditions in a lower income neighborhood did not meet her criteria. She purchased property, tore down some of the dilapidated trailers and replaced them with tiny homes.
This renewal project caught our attention and we headed to Nogales to view the current status of the project. When we arrived on site, we stopped at the entrance sign that stated: “El Rincon del Arte.” With a smile on our faces, we entered the property and we were amazed: tiny houses, in different sizes and shapes, adorned with beautiful, brightly colored and inspirational murals. The artwork was impressive!
On another of Maria’s properties, we located a sign that stated: “The world is not going to change unless we change ourselves” — Rigaberta Menchu. We would love to meet this woman who decided to make a meaningful change in other peoples’ lives.
A favorite
Do we have a favorite place in the Nogales area? Yes, we do! Hacienda Corona de Guevavi on South River Road was homesteaded in 1915 and, over time, became one of the largest cattle ranches in Southern Arizona.
In its heyday, it was a refuge for many Hollywood celebrities. Over the years, the ranch property was subdivided, but the ranch headquarters still remains. The Hacienda Corona de Guevavi, complete with interior courtyards, stands on 36 acres with a magnificent view of the valley and mountains. Today, the lovingly restored main house is a bed and breakfast offering excellent service in a beautiful Western retreat. With large porches, several sitting areas, a pool area, individual patios for each room, spectacular views and western theme, this is a place to come relax, rest, and rejuvenate. We had the opportunity to explore the main house, the outdoor gardens and spaces, the event barn and the courtyard. In one courtyard, we discovered the murals painted by Salvador Corona, the famous muralist and bullfighter. Salvador spent time at the hacienda in the 1940s and 1950s and painted murals of indigenous Mexican peasants on the walls of the courtyard. The same artist we had discovered at the Pimeria Alta Museum. What a treasure!
We'll be back
Will we return to this border community in the future? Yes we will. We have some sites that remain on our list of things to see: remains of Camp Little, the burial site of the Buffalo Soldiers and the Pete Kitchen Homestead. We will return to walk along Court Street, greeting fellow visitors and residents and we will stop at our favorite eatery near the Morley Gate Port of Entry, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.