We find that retirement is such a wonderful stage of life. The days of employment, maintaining a house, raising children, mowing lawns, weeding gardens, etc., are done.

At this stage, we maintain our small living space, read books of all genres, spend time with friends, keep in contact with distant friends through Facebook, walk on a regular basis, research places to explore and remain ready for the next adventure. In a moment’s notice, we are ready and willing to participate in new experiences. Sometimes, we are gone from Green Valley for days and, at other times, we prefer a short day trip.

Historic Santa Cruz County Courthouse.JPG

Historic Santa Cruz County Courthouse
Hacienda Corona de Guevavi.JPG

Hacienda Corona de Guevavi


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

