Travels with Two Sisters: BEATING THE HEAT

When we first arrived in Green Valley in November 2010, we were eager to explore our new surroundings. The second day we were here we headed to Madera Canyon for a picnic; within the first week, we visited San Xavier del Bac mission; and within the first month, we headed to the Tumacácori National Historical Park to explore the San Jose de Tumacácori mission.
We enjoyed visiting the Tumacácori Mission — watching the introductory video, strolling through the plaza, seeing the footprint of the original Jesuit mission and viewing the remains of the Franciscan mission. The park ranger was helpful, the tour book was informative and we learned about the outlying missions protected by the National Historical Park: San Cayetano de Calabasas and Los Santos Angeles de Guevavi.
Before leaving the park, we headed to the museum. We read the exhibits about the Spanish colonization, the establishment of missions, the people who lived here prior to the arrival of the Spanish and, suddenly, we stopped at an exhibit that confused us. It described the Five Seasons in Arizona: Fall, Winter, Spring, Dry Summer and Wet Summer. That was a totally new concept to us! We never thought we would settle in a state with five seasons!
For the last 10 years, we have totally enjoyed Arizona’s five seasons: in the fall, we have searched for (and found) some beautiful fall flowers and trees in multiple colors. During the winter season, we have taken pictures of snow-capped mountains and have made at least five 5-inch snowmen.
Springtime inspires us to take car rides to look for wildflowers and prompts us to take pictures of the variety of gorgeous cactus blooms. Dry Summer is spent reading books, small adventures, and information gathering for upcoming adventures. Wet summer continues to amaze us — the huge black clouds, the forked lightning, the amount of rainfall, the washes filling up and the smell of creosote after the rains.
We know several people who move north in the summer months in search of cooler temperatures. For many years, we stayed in Southern Arizona during the hottest time of the year. In August 2016, we decided it was time to head north, for a time, to enjoy some of the cooler temperatures. We packed our bags and off we went in search of pine trees, cooler temperatures and water. Our destination: a temporary home in a Best Western in Pinetop-Lakeside.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Up in the White Mountains{/h3}
We enjoyed our stay in Pinetop-Lakeside. This community was founded in 1984 when the towns legally merged. Each was founded by Mormon pioneers in the 1880s and have separate, long and interesting histories. We enjoyed this area that has become a popular summer resort and a get-away from those seeking relief from the Arizona summer heat. Lakes, pine forests, a variety of recreational activities and a large variety of lodging and tourist services entice visitors to stop, rest and eat.
We were a short drive from Rainbow Lake, a 116-acre manmade lake created in 1903 by the Mormon settlers to impound water for irrigation needs. This body of water along Walnut Creek is surrounded by pine trees and mountains, creating a serene, peaceful and beautiful place to rest, dream and relax. This lake is surrounded by privately owned land except for a small section of the lakefront owned by the Arizona Game and Fish Department where visitors can fish and launch boats. We enjoyed spending time by the lake, watching people depart in a variety of watercraft and enjoyed the surrounding area.
Those who know us realize we cannot sit still for long, so off we went to explore the surrounding area. Our first day included a ride west on Route 60 to Pinedale, a community of approximately 500 residents. This settlement was established in 1879 by Mormon settlers. Today, it is noted for one special feature: the only Covered Bridge in Arizona! The reddish-brown, wooden bridge greets visitors who enter Pinedale. We were not able to explore the town because of smoke from a wildfire, but were able to admire and photograph the magnificent and well-maintained bridge.
Our next stop was Heber, a census-designated place near the town of Overgaard. This small community of about 3,000 residents stopped us in our tracks. We were driving along, admiring the pine trees, the blue sky and focusing on our next adventure. What? Did we just see a huge Green Alien sitting on a roof?
We backed up, parked and sure enough — it was an alien. We soon discovered the many other wood carvings: tall black bears, small bears, eagles of all sizes, javelinas, gnomes, raccoons, a huge devil, and green aliens of all sizes. When riding along on Route 260, keep an watchful eye for Wild Woods LLC and the amazing wooden sculptures.
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Lakes & architecture{/h3}
Snowflake, at the intersection of Route 177 and 77, was on our list of Places to See. This welcoming community, with a population of about 6,000 residents, was founded in 1878 by Erastus Snow and William Flake. The community contains a variety of historic structures including The Flake House. Snowflake has been noted on lists of unusual place names and is also well-known for the Travis Walton UFO incident. In 1978, Travis wrote a book about his reported abduction, titled “The Walton Experience.” The movie “Fire in the Sky,” starring D.B. Sweeney and Robert Patrick, is based on Travis’ book.
On the way back to our temporary lodging, we stopped in Show Low, the city with the motto: “Named by the Turn of a Card.” With a population of 10,000 residents, this town has many lodging and restaurant options for visitors. We explored some of the many recreational options in the area.
Show Low Lake is 5 miles south of downtown. This 100-acre lake is surrounded by a pine forest, providing a natural environment for this small body of water. During our visit, we strolled along the wide paths and watched the water lovers in their inflatable rafts, canoes, kayaks and small boats. At this site, we located a campground, a boat ramp and a fishing pier. This was a delightful area to spend some time.
Fool Hollow Lake is less than two miles from downtown Show Low. The 150-acre lake was constructed in 1957 to provide water-oriented recreation. This beautiful body of water, in a spectacular natural environment, retains some water year-round. Driving around the lake, we spotted wooden benches along the water’s edge, a boat ramp for small water craft and several fishing piers in various locations. This was a great place to enjoy Mother Nature.
On the corner of Route 60 and Route 70, we spotted a gorgeous Victorian House. We did some research about the building and we were totally surprised! Construction for this building began in 1989 and was built to look like a two-story 1890s Queen Anne building. The builders goal was to create a structure that would catch the attention of those arriving in Show Low and attract customers. Currently, this house is home to a variety of businesses, including McCarthy Construction, Navajo Construction, and White Mountain Vacation Village. The builders were successful: it caught our attention!
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}Historic park, museum, ruins{/h3}
On our second day, we headed in a different direction and explored two sites on our list of Places to See.
Fort Apache Historic Park, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, south of Whiteriver. The historic park preserves structures from the original fort and from the era of the Bureau of Indian Affairs boarding schools. During our visit, we found that the layout of the fort has not been altered and some of the structures were original.
The oldest structure is the log cabin, reportedly the residence of General Crook. The Fort Apache post office was the original adjutant’s building. One of the original four barracks is still standing and is currently used to store farming equipment. The commandant’s residence and the officers’ residences burned, but they were rebuilt as exact replicas of the originals.
The Theodore Roosevelt Indian Boarding School, built in 1923, was originally intended to educate Navajo students, but by the 1930s the majority of the students were Apache. On the grounds of the fort, we found two large brick dormitories, one for girls and one for boys. The school building is still in use and currently provides education for the children in the area.
The Nohwike Bagowa (House of Our Footprints) Museum is at the entrance of the historic park. This was a great place for us to gather information about the White Mountain Apache culture and history. At this site, we were granted permission to visit the Kinishba Ruins. It was exciting to spend time with a proud people who have chosen to preserve their history and are willing to share it with visitors.
From the museum, we headed to the Kinishba Ruins to explore the remains of a village. The inhabitants of this pueblo are thought to be the ancestors of the present-day Zuni and Hopi tribes. Evidence indicates this area was inhabited as early as A.D. 800 and, at its peak, it is estimated that there were 400 to 800 people living there. The remains deteriorated significantly over time so, between 1935-1939, the Indian Division of the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) provided Apache labor for the rebuilding of the south side of the pueblo.
Arriving at the parking lot, there is a dirt path that leads to the ruins. Our first thought was WOW! A beautiful large pueblo near a water source, a lush valley and majestic mountains. It was easy to see why this site was selected. Walking along, we arrived on the north side of the pueblo and realized the damage that erosion and time have inflicted on this architectural wonder. The kiva area lies to the east of the ruins and we found some evidence of its existence.
Yes, we did get some relaxation in between our adventures! We took time to breathe in the fresh mountain air, we listened to the wind blowing through the pine trees, relaxed by the water and had some time left to read a little bit. Great time.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”