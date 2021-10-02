Travels with Two Sisters: Along the Mother Road in AZ

Part 2
When we think about the demise of historic Route 66 — the road re-alignments, the significant decrease in tourism, the demise of hundred of small towns, the closures of thousands of local business — we feel honored to have seen so many remnants of a vibrant and exciting time. We have enjoyed every mile of the journey across the country and the exploration of the 385 miles in Arizona.
In Part I, we traveled all the way to Williams, with its historic and unique downtown area. In this section, we will continue to travel west and explore more unique and historic sites. Glad you returned to join us in our exploration!
Traveling west from Williams, we arrived at Ash Fork, a town of approximately 500 people and known as the Flagstone Capital of the United States. Prior to becoming a Route 66 attraction, it was a railroad town. When we arrived at this site, we drove down the two main streets and discovered several original Route 66 signs and structures. During our visit, we entered the Zettlers Route 66 historic store and browsed through their large selection of Route 66 memorabilia. The owners were pleased to share information about the town and the surrounding area. They also noted that Ash Fork is seeing an increase of Route 66 visitors from the United States and abroad: cruising Route 66 is increasing in popularity. What a unique and memorable stop.
Leaving Ash Fork, we headed west on Interstate 40 and took the next exit: Crookton Road. It is a section of the Historic Route 66 that connected the towns of Ash Fork and Seligman; today, tourists can travel this road from Ash Fork to Kingman. We found it exciting and fun to be driving on the historic two-lane paved section. We spotted many prairie dogs and, on occasion, we would stop to get a picture.
All of a sudden — a surprise! Are those really Burma Shave signs? Yes, they are. Here is one example we spotted that day: “The one who drives when — he’s been drinking — depends on you — to do his thinking.” Yes, we stopped to take pictures of all the signs we spotted!
What an incredibly relaxing and exciting road to travel. It was easy to imagine the excitement of the travelers in the 1930s and ‘40s. What beautiful terrain: golden grasses, rolling hills, trains heading west, prairie dogs, nostalgic signs, trains heading east, blue sky and puffy white clouds.
Cars & Caverns
Driving along, we finally spotted a small town in the distance: Seligman! This town retains its character, offers visitors great photo opportunities, and allows guests plenty of time to dream of how it used to be when visitors arrived here in the 1950s and ‘60s. This town was the inspiration for the town of Radiator Springs in the movie “Cars.” What fun we had browsing through this town. We located several historic structures in the downtown district: the Cottage Hotel, the Rusty Bolt, the Copper Cart, and the famous Snow Cap Drive-in. We took pictures of the dozens of antique cars and trucks and left a message on the local Sign-a-Truck.
We decided to spend the night at the Stagecoach 66 Motel so we could spend some time wandering the area in the evening. When we signed in, we discovered that we were assigned to the Elvis Room. We loved our room, loved strolling through town on our own, and we loved the flavor of this historic Route 66 town.
Heading west on the Old Route 66 loop, we enjoyed the scenery, spotted more prairie dogs and were grateful for the opportunity. Twenty miles west of Seligman, we stopped at a complex with a huge sign: Grand Canyon Caverns. At this site is a 48-unit motel with store, swimming pool, laundromat, diner, and an old gas station. For those interested in caves, the caverns offers tours, cave exploring, and even has a cave suite you can rent for a good night’s sleep.
We walked around the grounds to take pictures of the large dinosaurs, the antique cars, and to absorb the ambiance of the Route 66 attraction. The gas station is named Radiator Springs: the same name used in “Cars,” released by Pixar Animation Studios starring Lightning McQueen and Mater. On the grounds, we found one very special truck: the Radiator Springs Gas Sign-a-Truck. Again, we grabbed a marker and left a message!
Peach Springs, on the original route, is the capital of the Hualapai Nation. This community is well-known as “The Gateway to the Grand Canyon Skywalk.” We stopped at The Hualapai Lodge and tribal community center for lunch, browsed through the gift shop to view the world-famous Hualapai dolls, and looked at the available tours to the bottom of the grand canyon.
Well-fed and happy, we were enjoying the scenery when we discovered a town currently listed as an Arizona ghost town: Truxton, a small town with no history prior to the Mother Road. It was built to accommodate travelers by providing food and lodging. The village contains a motel, a gas station, diner and some residences. Current population is estimated at less than 150 residents.
Days Gone By
The next community on our westward journey was of particular interest for us. We had read the book “People of the Blue Water,” by Flora Gregg Iliff, and we were looking forward to seeing the Truxton Indian School, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. When we arrived in Valentine, currently listed as an Arizona ghost town, we easily found the two-story brick structure that was built to serve as a day school for the Hualapai children and a boarding school for the Apache, Havasupai, Hopi, Mohave, Navajo, and Papago children. We took photos of the two-story, intact, brick school building and two other structures on the property; one of which had beautiful murals painted on its side.
The next town on our Route 66 map was Hackberry, an old silver mining town that morphed into a Route 66 stop. Today it’s listed as an Arizona ghost town. We took pictures and headed to the main attraction: the Hackberry General Store. As you enter the town, you cannot miss the sign: “You are Here – Hackberry General Store.” Our first thought: this is a real-life counterpart of Lizzie’s Curio Shop in the movie “Cars” starring Lightning McQueen and Mater! We spent some time taking pictures of the many antique cars and trucks, vintage gas pumps, and Route 66 memorabilia. We admired the historic structures, the remnants of the silver mining days and browsed through the store/gift shop. The owner was glad to share information about the town and surrounding area.
Kingman, a former railroad town, is on Interstate 40. For a long time it has been a main stopping place on Route 66 and it continues to be a place to stop for food or lodging for those traveling from Las Vegas to Phoenix on Route 93. In this town, the many Route 66 remnants include original Route 66 signs, antique cars, the Mr. D’s Route 66 Diner, several murals, the Route 66 Trovatore motel, the Route 66 Locomotive Park and the Route 66 museum. In 2014, Kingman was chosen as the host city for the International Route 66 Festival. We loved the time we spent here; there is no doubt that this town is proud of the role it played in providing rest, food and joy to the original Route 66 travelers.
Leaving Kingman, we found ourselves again on a stretch of the original route. We took off on the two-lane road and anticipated our next stop: Cool Springs. In its heyday, this establishment offered lodging, hot meals, water, and gas on this lonely stretch of road. When we arrived, the large establishment was significantly smaller: a small store, museum, gift shop and an outhouse. We took pictures of the many vintage cars and Route 66 memorabilia around the structure. This remnant of a larger establishment still offers some respite for those who travel — beautiful scenery, and warm hospitality. There is a Route 66 flag across the street that makes a wonderful photo opportunity. We took our pictures with the flag!
Burros plus kicks
Heading west on the winding and hilly two-lane road, we enjoyed the scenery, the rock formations, the old mining remnants, and we stopped at many of the pull-offs to enjoy the surrounding area. At most of the stops, we enjoyed the silence and, sometimes, the sound of a breeze traveling through the valleys. At one stop, we clearly heard the braying of a wild burro. We looked and looked for the furry creature, heard the braying again, but we never spotted him/her. Smiling, we continued on our journey!
Our next to last stop was Goldroad, listed as an Arizona ghost town. In its day, it was an active mining community that produced more than $7 million dollars of gold from 1903 to 1931. We found some remains of the town: semi-intact stone houses, stone foundations, mining equipment, and water tanks. The site was easy to access and the ruins are within sight of the road.
To our joy and disappointment, we finally arrived in Oatman, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This town, named in honor of Olive Oatman, is the westernmost town of our journey on the Arizona Route 66. The town has a long history of mining, boom and bust; on the side of one building, the history of the town is written for all to see. We immediately fell in love with this tourist attraction: a town that looks like a movie set, with its narrow streets, slumping buildings, and the feel of the Old West. We took pictures of everything: the Oatman Hotel where Clark Gable and Carol Lombard reportedly stayed the first night after they were married in Kingman, the narrow dirt streets, historic structures, cowboys, horses, large burros, medium-sized burros and the baby burros.
We eagerly absorbed the western feeling and the history. The burros were left behind when the miners left, and today it is estimated that there are about 200 living in the area. One group of burros has claimed the town as theirs, and they willingly follow visitors around, waiting for a treat. We bought a bag of hay cubes in one of the local stores and as long as we had one cube left, we had plenty of adoring, furry friends.
We started this journey full of excitement and anticipation. By the time we left Oatman, we felt like we had lived up to the Eagles song. We definitely Got our Kicks on Route 66, along with many memories, laughs and surprises. We have returned to many of these sites to share them with friends and family. Hope to see you there!
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”