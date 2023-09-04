BREAKING NEWS: On July 11, 2023, the Traveling Sisters of Green Valley were spotted in Summerhaven atop Mount Lemmon. They were reportedly seen sitting on the porch of Cabin 14 at the Mount Lemmon Hotel on North Sabino Canyon Parkway. They were observed fraternizing with the occupants of Cabins 13 and 15. Suspected criminal activities include escaping from the Green Valley heat wave, breathing in fresh air and meeting like-minded people. The whereabouts of their 17-year-old accomplice, "Gypsy," are currently unknown.
For some reason, in the month of June, a series of events prompted us to plan a fun adventure. We were yearning to explore, the temperatures were over 100 ℉ and we had just read a newspaper article about the newly opened Mount Lemmon Hotel. In a very short period of time, we made a hotel reservation, informed Gypsy of our plans, packed up our gear, grabbed our camera, notified our family and friends that we would be out of touch for a while and on July 11, off we went!
On the way up the Sky Island Scenic Byway, we stopped at all of the scenic viewpoints. We took pictures of the city of Tucson, desert landscapes, cacti, the Rincon Mountains and the San Pedro Valley. At the Windy Point Vista, we enjoyed the unique rock formations and took multiple photos of the flat rocks and tourists walking out on the rock field.
At the San Pedro Vista, we stopped to admire the beautiful San Pedro Valley and to read the sign “There is Gold in them Thar hills!” At the Aspen Vista, we stopped to view the aspen signature trees where visitors engrave their initials in the tree bark.
In between the viewpoints, we also stopped at some of the pullovers on the side of the road whenever we saw some unique and interesting rock formations. As many of you already know, we love rocks! We have a rock garden (no plants or weeds allowed), we have our precious rocks in our glass-topped coffee table and we also have glass containers filled with a variety of rocks and fossils. Our precious specimens, of course, are well-hidden — including a small rock with a tiny speck of gold.
Arriving at the visitor center, we stopped to check out their collection of books, thumb through the log of animal sightings (a black bear was spotted the day before) and interact with the park ranger. On that day, we spent a significant amount of time with the ranger who lives in Amado.
During the discussion with the ranger, we were informed about some upcoming changes within the park — new walking trails will divert hikers from the burn areas to assist in the recovery process, a new one-way mountain biking trail is in the works and rock climbing sites are being discussed. We also talked about the popularity of the park cabins, including Sollers Cabin and the cabin near the visitor center.
We left the visitor center after gathering tons of information for future use, including learning about a Mount Lemmon science tour app that travelers can acquire. It is described as a “family-friendly audio guide for the Catalina Highway — from the unique Sonoran Desert at the bottom to the pine forests at the top, you’ll discover why there’s no place on earth like Arizona’s Sky Island region.” This app, produced by the University of Arizona, is sure to provide valuable information to both frequent travelers and newcomers.
Arriving at Summerhaven (after hours of stopping, gabbing and taking pictures), we immediately noticed several changes. Entering the village, a large and beautiful community center sits on the corner, the Mount Lemmon Hotel cabins sit along the right side of the road and further down the road (across the street from the grocery store) we noticed the recently opened, multi-level Mount Lemmon Lodge. On the surrounding hillsides, we observed several huge houses being built.
Arriving at the top, we were excited, eager to explore and very hungry. We headed to the Sawmill Run restaurant to discover that the restaurant was closed on Tuesdays. Not a problem — we drove to the Iron Door restaurant to discover that the restaurant was closed on Tuesdays. We had not been to the area in such a long time that we forgot the rhythm of the area: busy on weekends, time off on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Changing plans on short notice is a skill we have successfully developed over the years of exploring. So, the decision was made — we headed to the local grocery store (which was crowded with other hungry people) and found ourselves a semi-healthy lunch. Sitting outdoors, we enjoyed a conversation with two bike riders we had seen earlier and watched the landscapers working on the Mount Lemmon Lodge.
Fed and rested, we headed to our destination: Mary Undoer of Knots Byzantine Catholic Shrine. Heading uphill on narrow streets, we finally located the beautiful shrine that included the chapel, a veteran’s memorial, a liberty bell crafted by the son of Paul Revere and a guest house. Arriving at the shrine, our first thought was WOW!
This chapel, with its three-section design, tall gabled roofs and a tower over each section, was topped with Gothic spires. Truly an architectural marvel. We took numerous photos of this stunning gray chapel that was built over a period of 10 years by Bill and Catherine Kinghorn with the assistance of Chauncey Meyer, a renowned architect.
At our appointed time, we were greeted by Catherine for our scheduled tour of the site. The inside of the chapel, filled with beautiful iconography, is a stunning place of worship. The height of the ceiling, chandelier, woodwork, benches, mural, ironwork and icons make the chapel warm, special and spiritual. We found Catherine to be informative, warm, knowledgeable and receptive to our multitude of questions. During our visit, our guide even taught us how to read an icon.
This chapel is definitely an amazing feat of spiritual architecture. For those interested in visiting this site, tours are available from April through November. Call in advance for reservations. Services are held on the fourth Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. for those who wish to attend.
After checking into our cabin at the Mount Lemmon Hotel, we unpacked our few belongings and discussed our one option for dinner. Off we went to the Cookie Cabin and Pizzeria and ordered a pepperoni pizza and a huge cookie. Yes, the pepperoni pizza was yummy, but the cookie topped off our adventurous and fun day!
Yes, that definitely was us sitting on the balcony of Cabin 14 surrounded by other guests who had the same thought as us — breathing in the fresh air, enjoying the peace and quiet. What could be more perfect than sitting on a small porch with our jackets on and blankets on our laps, laughing with friendly Tucsonans and gazing at the hundreds of stars.
That night we saw the North star, the Milky Way, the Big Dipper, an airplane, a helicopter, a drone and the space station. We have to give thanks to our newfound friends in Cabins 13 and 15 for keeping us apprised of our surroundings. PS — they had apps on their phones that showed the evening sky!
We are sure, at this point, that some people are wondering how many times we have visited Summerhaven. We definitely know that our first visit was April 2011. Since that time, we have climbed the mountain a minimum of 15 times.
On many occasions, we have eaten at the Iron Door restaurant and, sometimes, we would drive up to celebrate special events while enjoying their individual pies on the outdoor patio. At other times, Mount Lemmon was our place to visit during the foliage season to get incredible photos of the red and yellow leaves. We also drove up one time on Christmas Day (with our Christmas plates and napkins) to eat our dinner while watching the children sledding. On a separate occasion, we took the chairlift to the top of the mountain.
Sometimes, we head to the top of the mountain and at other times we have gone to explore specific sites. Here are three sites that we have visited on many occasions and are well worth exploring.
Marshall Gulch, a picnic area and park, is located in a forest south of Summerhaven. We have visited this site on numerous occasions, and we are always amazed with the stunning rock formations on the side of the road. Arriving at the parking lot, we usually cross the wooden bridge and stop to listen to the flowing stream. What a beautiful site for a picnic; the large trees, the babbling brook, the sunlight streaming through the tree branches and the cool, clean Arizona air. This is a great place to spend some time to get relief from the heat of the summer months.
Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area is located between mile markers seven and eight on the Sky Island Scenic Byway. It was a Federal Honor Camp designed for individuals subject to the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans. 45 of the 46 prisoners were draft resisters and conscientious objectors. The prisoners provided labor in building the highway up to Mount Lemmon.
The prison camp remained open until 1951 when the highway was completed. The recreation area was named in honor of Gordon Hirabayashi who served two 90-day sentences for curfew violations. Today, the area is a campground, picnic area and historical site. The remains of the camp include partial walls, cement slabs, intact walls and cement stairs. There are historical information panels at the site.
Rose Canyon Lake, located on Mount Lemmon, can be accessed from the Catalina Highway. The lake is located at the lower end of the campground. Although we were not camping, we were granted access. The six-acre lake, surrounded by huge ponderosa pines, is a narrow lake with dark blue waters. The trees and the large rock formations along the edge of the water help create a place of peace and comfort. We walked along the path at the edge of the water and listened to the quiet. This would be a great place to read a book, write a poem or meditate.
Mount Lemmon is a place that frequently calls us to return. We have always loved our adventures in this area of Arizona, including the time we were wrongly accused of criminal activities. For those who are curious, our 17-year-old accomplice was hiding behind the cabin when we were spotted at the Mount Lemmon Hotel.
Point of interest for some who frequently inquire about Gypsy (our 2006 Honda CRV): By the time we reached the bottom of the Sky Island Scenic Byway, the odometer read 280,000 miles. Quite an accomplishment!
Undoubtedly, we will return to the spectacular mountain that was named after Sara Lemmon whose story is told in the book, “The Forgotten Botanist,” by Wynne Brown.