BREAKING NEWS: On July 11, 2023, the Traveling Sisters of Green Valley were spotted in Summerhaven atop Mount Lemmon. They were reportedly seen sitting on the porch of Cabin 14 at the Mount Lemmon Hotel on North Sabino Canyon Parkway. They were observed fraternizing with the occupants of Cabins 13 and 15. Suspected criminal activities include escaping from the Green Valley heat wave, breathing in fresh air and meeting like-minded people. The whereabouts of their 17-year-old accomplice, "Gypsy," are currently unknown.

For some reason, in the month of June, a series of events prompted us to plan a fun adventure. We were yearning to explore, the temperatures were over 100 ℉ and we had just read a newspaper article about the newly opened Mount Lemmon Hotel. In a very short period of time, we made a hotel reservation, informed Gypsy of our plans, packed up our gear, grabbed our camera, notified our family and friends that we would be out of touch for a while and on July 11, off we went!

Signature Tree.JPG

Signature Tree
Sky Island Scenic Byway 1.JPG

Sky Island Scenic Byway
Sky Island Scenic Byway 2.JPG

Sky Island Scenic Byway
Mary Undoer of Knots 2.JPG

Catholic shrine
Mount Lemmon Hotel 1.JPG

Mount Lemmon Hotel
Marshall Gulch 1.JPG

Marshall Gulch
Gordon Hirabayashi 1.JPG

Gordon Hirabayashi memorial 
Rose Canyon Lake 1.JPG

Rose Canyon Lake


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

