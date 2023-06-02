During the first few years of being Arizona residents, we read about the Vulture Mine (reportedly one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state) and the legend of the Hassayampa River. In that same time period, we also read about an art exhibit at the Desert Caballeros Museum. That did it! We did research about the area, booked a three-night stay at the Best Western, packed our bags and headed to the community of less than 10,000 residents. We have fond memories of that initial visit and several follow-up visits.

Wickenburg, located on Route 60, lies within the boundaries of both Maricopa and Yavapai counties. Founded in 1863, this community was, in its heyday, the third largest town in the Arizona Territory. Today, this town is known for its wide-open spaces, outdoor adventures and tourism. This area attracts history enthusiasts, art lovers, adventurers, photographers, music lovers and those who want to spend time in an Old West atmosphere.

Hassayampa River Preserve
Running water at the Hassayampa River Preserve
Rancho de los Caballeros
Wickenburg Massacre Monument
Another view of the Vulture Mine
Desert Caballeros Museum
The Jail Tree
Boetto House
Henry Wickenburg Pioneer Cemetery
Santa Fe Depot
Garcia School
Gold Nugget
A Gila monster sculpture 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

