During the first few years of being Arizona residents, we read about the Vulture Mine (reportedly one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state) and the legend of the Hassayampa River. In that same time period, we also read about an art exhibit at the Desert Caballeros Museum. That did it! We did research about the area, booked a three-night stay at the Best Western, packed our bags and headed to the community of less than 10,000 residents. We have fond memories of that initial visit and several follow-up visits.
Wickenburg, located on Route 60, lies within the boundaries of both Maricopa and Yavapai counties. Founded in 1863, this community was, in its heyday, the third largest town in the Arizona Territory. Today, this town is known for its wide-open spaces, outdoor adventures and tourism. This area attracts history enthusiasts, art lovers, adventurers, photographers, music lovers and those who want to spend time in an Old West atmosphere.
During our many excursions to this community, we have always felt at home and we have returned on many occasions. We can quickly come up with excuses to return to one of our favorite “western towns.” We have spent many hours exploring this area in our beautiful state. Here are some of the sites and historical structures we have explored and photographed.
The Hassayampa River Preserve, located on Route 60, is located south of the downtown area. This site was listed as a priority on our list of places to see. The Hassayampa river, which runs south, flows for 113 miles. The water flows underground, but a flow can be seen at the Preserve most of the year.
When we arrived at the Preserve for the first time we explored the museum, marveled at the large palm trees and walked the paths around the pond. The area was a beautiful place to relax, meditate, view a large variety of birds and enjoy Mother Nature. But wait a minute — where is the river? We spotted a path that led down to the water and off we went. Voila! There was a small stream of water flowing south. The river was about 18 inches wide, but the water was clear and it glistened in the sunlight.
The main reason we wanted to see the river was because of all the legends about drinking the water from the Hassayampa River. Legends vary according to the teller of the tale, but they have one common denominator: Whoever drinks water from this river will never tell the truth again. We stood there, looked at the clear flowing water and chose not to have a drink. If you go, will you take a sip?
Rancho de Los Caballeros, located on South Vulture Mine Road, is a luxury resort with all of the guest amenities. On one occasion, we headed to this location for lunch. The resort, with a western theme, was truly impressive. The landscaping was impeccable, the restaurants, and the outdoor spaces were designed to please their guests who love the cowboy lifestyle. We explored the main building, walked around the grounds, spent time with two friendly horses and took photos of the impressive gardens. This is a great place to spend some time horseback riding or enjoying the outstanding scenery, desert landscaping and great food.
The Wickenburg Massacre Monument is located on Route 60 six miles from downtown. This sizable stone marker with a metal stagecoach on top was erected in honor of the six stagecoach passengers who were killed in 1871 on their trip from Wickenburg to California. The monument is easily located alongside the road and there is a gravel pull-off so visitors can examine the marker and read the historical information.
The Vulture Mine, located on Vulture Mine Road, opened in 1863 and the subsequent camp is credited with the founding of the town of Wickenburg. This gold mine was reportedly the most productive in the state of Arizona. Today, the mine and ghost town are privately owned. Tours of the site are offered. We visited this well-known site and photographed many remains of the mine and ghost town, some mining equipment, mine tailings, six structures believed to be residential buildings and many other mining remnants, mine shafts, and water towers. For ghost town enthusiasts this is a must-see. Before going, however, check on the tour dates. Additional information: This site is reportedly haunted!
The Desert Caballeros Western Museum, located on North Frontier Street in the downtown area, is one of the sites that enticed us to visit Wickenburg. This museum has a large display of pioneer and western artifacts. For example, we had the opportunity to examine a Concord Stagecoach, a chuck wagon, a surrey and a large variety of local cattle brands, to name a few.
This museum has a great reputation for its exceptional rotating exhibits. On one occasion, we went to see the “Cowgirl Up” art exhibit which featured Arizona female artists. We also returned to the gallery to see exhibits featuring Susan Kliewer (a renowned sculptor) and Louise Serpa (well-known and admired rodeo photographer). This is a great western museum that strives to educate and amaze its guests. In front of the lower museum, there is a sculpture that is worth noting. It is a large sculpture of a horse and kneeling cowboy by the artist Joe Beele entitled “Thanks for the Rain.” Wonderful piece of art.
The Jail Tree, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located across the street from the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. We love to linger at this site. This is where we learned about towns using trees (and sometimes dead trees) to secure prisoners. At this site, we located a sculpture of a sitting cowboy with a leg iron tied to a huge tree. The marker states: “From 1863 to 1890 outlaws were chained to this tree for a lack of a hoosegow…Escapes were unknown.” An interesting and unusual historic site. Upon further research, we discovered that “jail trees” were used in several Arizona towns; there was also one in Arivaca.
The Boetto House, located near the Desert Caballeros Western Museum, was the home of Henry Wickenburg from 1903-1905. This single-story house is preserved by the Wickenburg Historical Preservation Society. When we visited the site, the area was fenced off and there was no information about visiting hours. We did, however, have the occasion to read the historical signs, view the entire property and photograph the well-maintained historic building.
The Pioneer Cemetery is the site where Henry Wickenburg was laid to rest. This burial ground, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located at Adams Street and Howard Court. Located on high ground, this cemetery provides a beautiful view of the surrounding area. We found several graves of emigrants from around the world, including miners and farmers who helped establish this community. We walked through the cemetery and eventually our search was successful — we located the burial site of Henry Wickenburg. He is buried in a huge cement sarcophagus with a grave marker placed on a rock near the burial site.
The Santa Fe Railroad Depot, located on North Frontier Street, was built in 1895 and restored in 1984. This magnificent tan structure is one of the oldest of Santa Fe’s wooden stations in Arizona. The day we visited the site, it gleamed in the sunlight. The location of the depot allows visitors a great opportunity to take photos of the structure as well as the historic caboose and Engine 761. Since its restoration, this building has served as the community’s official Visitor Center.
The Hassayampa Building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sits on the corner, across the street from the Railroad Depot. In front of the former Vernetta Hotel, we photographed a gorgeous bronze sculpture of Elizabeth Hudson Smith, the first owner of the hotel. Elizabeth is featured in the book “Levi’s & Lace: Arizona Women Who Made History,” by Jan Cleere. The well-maintained structure currently houses the offices for the Bermuda Ranch. This was a great find!
The Garcia School, located on Tegner Street, was built in 1905. We could not help but smile! The one-story, red brick schoolhouse (with a bell on top) was located on a corner surrounded by trees and green grass. We were able to get a stunning photo of the historic building. This is reportedly the best example of a brick one-room schoolhouse surviving in the state of Arizona.
Other historic features we discovered in this town include the Old Town Hall; the jail that was built in 1909; the Orosco and Kerkes House (1860s); Everett Bowman sculpture; the Texas Hotel (1895); historic Route 60 gas station with historic pumps (that still work); Hyder’s Livery Stable (1890); Helm Barber Shop (1910); the stone wishing well and the brown, wooden water tower.
For those interested in visiting the historic sites, detailed maps of the downtown area can be acquired at the Visitor Center.
When we visit Wickenburg, we often choose to dine within the downtown area. On occasion, we dined at the Gold Nugget Restaurant. What a fun dining experience complete with small round tables, high back chairs, blue tablecloths and cloth napkins. The ambiance was fantastic — stained glass windows, multiple tables with a variety of colorful tablecloths and name tags that read, “Wayne Newton’s table,” “Clark Gable’s table,” “J. A. Jance’s table” and so forth. We wondered if those celebrities had eaten there, but it didn’t matter. This restaurant made us feel special. We have recently been informed that the restaurant is permanently closed.
On other occasions, we would choose to eat at the Horseshoe Café, formerly the Pastime Pool Hall (1893). A very different experience from the Gold Nugget, but, in that location, we had the occasion to enjoy good food while meeting some of the residents.
We have loved exploring this part of Arizona and have enjoyed feeling that we spent some time in the Old West.
A word of caution to those arriving in Wickenburg for the first time: look everywhere! On our first few visits, we were so busy looking at the historic buildings, murals, sculptures and tile mosaics that we almost missed something very unique and special. On the sidewalks, alongside the buildings, there are several smaller, but beautiful sculptures including Gila monsters, roadrunners, metal cacti, a snake, spider and more. We almost missed them!