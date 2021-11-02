Travels with Two Sisters: A Glimpse Into The Past

On a bright sunshiny day, it was always a treat to drive through historic New England towns. It was easy to spot beautiful, well-maintained structures that date as far back as the 1600s and 1700s. On the leisurely drives, observant drivers can also find roadside markers with information about the towns that no longer exist and/or are submerged under water due to the construction of dams/reservoirs. However, in all of the years we lived in New England, we never heard the term “Ghost Town.”
During our 21-month cross-country trip, we were introduced to the concept. We had the privilege of seeing two well-preserved ghost towns and we explored every structure as we walked down every street.
Upon arriving in Arizona in 2010, we did some research and we were totally amazed to discover that our adopted state contained 275 to 300 ghost towns. Over time, we learned that the majority were former mining towns, railroad towns, stagecoach stops, temporary camps and abandoned settlements due to floods, disease, or decrease in population. These sites are in various stages of disrepair and abandonment. Some sites have few remains, others have existing buildings with a small population, others have full-time residents with a much smaller population.
At the Chamber of Commerce, we found information about the ghost towns along the Ruby Loop Scenic Drive. In May 2011, we packed our lunch, loaded the cooler, grabbed the camera and headed southeast to the town Arivaca. Our first stop: the Arivaca Mercantile to pick up our free map of the Ruby Loop Scenic Drive, a 35-mile scenic route that runs from Arivaca to Rio Rico. We took off on the narrow, winding, paved/dirt road on a journey that would, reportedly, offer us magnificent views of the surrounding mountains, jagged rock formations, expansive views of the Pajarito wilderness, and views of the Mexican landscape. We started this journey with excitement and anticipation. We had agreed to stop and explore every site highlighted on the map.
Our first stop was Arivaca Lake, south of the town. Being adventurers and explorers, we enjoyed heading down the dirt road that winds and turns its way to the body of water. On the way down were some very interesting rock formations in various colors and shapes. Arriving at the lake with its deep blue waters, we found a boat ramp and a toilet. These are the only facilities in this remote and primitive area surrounded by grasslands, mountains, and cattle ranches. The 90-acre impoundment lake built by the Arizona Game and Fish Department is stocked with game fish, but water levels can vary by season depending on the amount of precipitation. The remoteness of this area was very appealing. it would be a great spot to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
Heading back to Ruby Road, we headed south on the two-lane paved road that quickly turned to gravel. At times, the road was rough, bumpy and, occasionally, we drove through stream beds. The road condition, however, did not deter us from enjoying the spectacular scenery: valleys, rolling hills, mountains ranges, and unique rock formations. On the way to our next destination, we stopped several times to take photos of the large variety of spring flowers, the remnants of a ranch, a herd of free-range white cattle and a small herd of magnificent horses walking alongside the dirt road.
Eventually we arrived at a small wooden sign that stated California Gulch. We turned right onto a narrow dirt road that led us to a beautiful canyon at the foot of the remote Pajarito Mountains. This unique canyon with a shrub layer on its steep sides and a perennial spring-fed stream is currently a well-known bird watching area. We were pleased to stop at this site. Within the walls of the canyon are abundant remains of old mining sites and signs of habitation: mine tailings, pit mines and partial adobe walls. We also took the opportunity to take pictures of the cattle that were intrigued by our presence.
Back on the road, we drove by Oro Blanco, an uninhabited Arizona ghost town. It started as a small settlement that blossomed in 1879 when the silver mine re-opened. At its peak, this community had a population of 225 residents. We located a wooden head frame and a portion of an adobe wall. We found no other remains of this settlement.
Exploring Ruby
Finally, we arrived at the entrance gate for Ruby: an uninhabited ghost town that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. We were so excited to visit one of the best-preserved ghost towns in the state of Arizona. In this mining community, originally called Montana camp, the post office was established in 1912 and closed in 1941. The mine produced gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper. In its heyday, the population of the well-known mining camp exceeded 1,200. On that particular day, we were unable to visit the town. The historic site, located on private property, was closed.
Checking our Scenic Loop map, we continued heading south towards our next destination: Pena Blanca Lake, described as “The Place to Be” by hikers, birders, and anglers. The 45-acre reservoir was created in 1957 by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. The lake, with its incredibly blue water, lies in a remote area, surrounded by rolling hills and desert vegetation. Standing by the edge of the lake, it was easy to believe that we were alone in this beautiful setting. We found a boat ramp, fishing dock, restrooms, and picnic areas. We lingered awhile before we headed south towards the end of our journey.
What a great adventure: gathering information, admiring the Southern Arizona landscape, enjoying the big sky and viewing flora and fauna. And, yes, we took pictures of everything. We headed home knowing we had to put one site on our list of Places to See: Ruby - the summer home of 40,000 Mexican bats.
One month later, we headed down Ruby Road! Our goal: to explore one of the best preserved ghost towns in the state of Arizona. We were excited but we were totally unprepared to see an uninhabited town with so many buildings remaining. On that day, we found several intact buildings, some partial wooden structures, partial adobe structures, a large metal scale, a mine shaft, some mining equipment, and drill bits. We also walked along the tailing pile and took a break at the edge of the pond. We read every information sign that was posted at each building indicating its usage. We left this site knowing that we would return again. And we did: over the years, we have returned on many occasions with family and friends. It is always a privilege to get a glimpse of the past.
Last year, through our interactions with the Green Valley News, we became aware that Karen Walenga (Special Projects/Feature Section Coordinator) had never been to the ghost town of Ruby. We immediately saw another opportunity for us to visit one of our favorite places, so we volunteered to be her tour guides. At 7:30 am on May 8, 2021, we were heading towards Ruby Road. It was a bright, sunshiny day and we were prepared for an exciting adventure. Heading into Arivaca, the car stopped! Oh my goodness — a nursery! On that beautiful, warm morning, we had the occasion to take great pictures of mama horses and their cute, curious babies. That started the day off right!
Driving down Ruby Road, we enjoyed the beautiful Southern Arizona scenery, the valleys and the bright blue sky. On that day, however, we did not see the herd of white cows or horses.
At the small wooden sign, we turned right and headed to see California Gulch. What a pleasure to see this incredibly beautiful canyon again. The wide open space, at the base of the mountains, the shrubbery and the ever-present herd of cows. Somehow, the cows always seem surprised to see us. You would think that they would recognize our burgundy SUV by now!
New discoveries
Finally, we arrived at Ruby and the gate was open. This site always makes us feel welcome and privileged. And, on that day, we arrived with a guest to share our excitement with. We checked in with the caretaker, paid our entrance fee and took off on our exploration.
We discovered many changes since our last visit. Two of the residences can currently accommodate overnight guests, and this adds to the list of opportunities for those who wish to linger. This past year, a group of children stayed at the residences and had the opportunity to experience the lifestyle of a mining camp.
We roamed around the schoolhouse, the mercantile, the jail and noticed the ongoing efforts to secure the existing structures and clean up some of the debris. Within the schoolhouse, we explored the new museum with its exhibits of historic photographs, artifacts, mining cores, historic school desks and an upright piano.
Driving around town, we viewed the scale, the remains of the hospital, the head frame, and the remains of several other structures. We ended up at the tailings field where several families had claimed their campsites. On the way out, we spotted a brand new area for RVs, complete with picnic tables.
Heading back to Arivaca, we spotted several vehicles and white shade tents alongside the road. We noticed plenty of activity: coolers being taken out of vehicles, men pointing, maps being checked out, people walking along the stream bed with metal detectors. It finally dawned on us! The were gold mining in the stream beds. The excitement and activity reminded us of a famous expression by Yosemite Sam in the Looney Tunes cartoons: “There’s gold in them thar hills.”
We ended the adventure in Arivaca for lunch. Eating at La Gitana Cantina, an eatery that describes itself as the oldest establishment in the oldest settlement in Arizona, is a great place to finish a day of exploration.
For those who are interested in learning more about the Ghost Town of Ruby, we would recommend the book "Ruby, Arizona - Mining, Mayhem and Murder," by Bob Ring, Al Ring and Tallia Pfrimmer Cahoon. This book describes the 125 year history of the Montana mine and the Ruby camp. It also contains several historic photographs, maps, charts, and mining stories from actual inhabitants.
Travels with Two Sisters is a series of adventures in Arizona with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their first three books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” and “Connecting Dots.”