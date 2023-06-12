According to a March 16, 2023 article in the Arizona Daily Star written by Michael Salerno: “Arizona was just named the No. 1 state for scenic road trips.” We smiled when we read the article. What a great compliment to the state we have fallen in love with! Over the last 12 years, we have explored hundreds of sites in all of the Arizona counties and have taken thousands of photographs to share its natural beauty with others.

Reading the article brought to mind a question we were asked recently: “My husband and I love to go on Sunday drives. What is your favorite scenic drive in the Tucson area?” We have several favorite scenic drives that we have repeated on many occasions. Today, we will share with you one of our many favorites and we have listed all of the places we have explored along the drive.

Storefront of the Rock Shop
Cat Mountain Station
Desert landscape at Tucson Mountain Park
Tucson Mountain Park
Old Tucson Studios
Ironwood tree
Wildlife at the Sonora Desert Museum
Saguaro National Park West
Towering cactus at Saguaro National Park West
Pima Camp remains, a former CCA campsite


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

