According to a March 16, 2023 article in the Arizona Daily Star written by Michael Salerno: “Arizona was just named the No. 1 state for scenic road trips.” We smiled when we read the article. What a great compliment to the state we have fallen in love with! Over the last 12 years, we have explored hundreds of sites in all of the Arizona counties and have taken thousands of photographs to share its natural beauty with others.
Reading the article brought to mind a question we were asked recently: “My husband and I love to go on Sunday drives. What is your favorite scenic drive in the Tucson area?” We have several favorite scenic drives that we have repeated on many occasions. Today, we will share with you one of our many favorites and we have listed all of the places we have explored along the drive.
Beginning at the corner of Ajo Way and Kinney Road, we take a right at the McDonald’s and off we go. We are now free to personally design our adventure, depending on that day’s priority. These are the choices that are available on this scenic road trip, listed in the order they are encountered.
Double V Scout Camp, a 360-acre ranch that was acquired from the Bureau of Land Management in 1969, contains scenic trails, campsites, picnic areas, ramadas, a swimming pool and other recreational opportunities in a beautiful environment. This site is open to the public and can be reserved for special events and group camping.
The Tucson Mineral and Gem World is one of our favorite rock shops. Driving along Kinney Road, it is hard to miss. Look for the huge brown dinosaur and the brilliant white teepee! This Arizona rock shop/museum has hundreds of items to choose from, such as meteorites, fossils, minerals and a large variety of spectacular rocks. Oh, almost forget to tell you that you might see a rattlesnake head, skeletons of bats or a human skull.
What? Can you really buy a human skull? Yes! Let us share a short story with you. A few years ago in a downtown Tucson shop, we noticed a human skull. Whoa! We found that very disconcerting, but when we got home, we checked online and, sure enough, we could buy a human skull if we chose. By the way, we have not purchased one.
Cat Mountain Station, located directly across the street from the Tucson Mineral and Gem World, contains the Coyote Pause Café, Spencer’s Observatory, Buffalo Trading Post and the Cat Mountain Lodge and Roadside Inn. The Coyote Pause Café advertises that they offer breakfast, lunch and brunch all day long, serving up comfort food with a Southwestern twist. We have eaten at the Coyote Pause Cafe on numerous occasions and we will definitely return to this café. The affordable prices, large array of breakfast and lunch choices, relaxing atmosphere, excellent service, Mexican decor and tasty food always beckons us to return.
We have also strolled through the Buffalo Trading Post and found a large variety of unique items. The Cat Mountain Lodge and Roadside Inn, a Bed and Breakfast in the desert, offers guests an opportunity to stay in a western environment with modern amenities. The Cat Mountain Station is a fun place to stop, relax and rejuvenate.
Tucson Mountain Park was established in 1929 as a natural resources area. This 20,000-acre park directly south of the Saguaro National Park West, is reportedly one of the largest natural resources parks owned and managed by a local government. This park contains campgrounds, equestrian trails, an overlook at Gates Pass, miles of hiking trails, biking trails, picnic areas, shooting range, and archery range.
We have driven through this park on numerous occasions. We love to stop to admire the scenery, view the spring wildflowers and admire the blooms on the hundreds and hundreds of saguaros. There are many pull-offs on Kinney Road which allow travelers to stop and look. We have stopped at many of these pull-offs and we have been known to take pictures of the desert flora, the saguaros, the mountain ranges and, sometimes, we have searched for the presence of baby saguaros.
The Ironwood Picnic Area, located on Hal Gras Road, lies within the boundaries of the Tucson Mountain Park. With several ramadas, picnic tables, and restrooms, this is an excellent spot for lunch, reading, hiding from the crowds, meditating, and, of course, taking multiple photographs of the spectacular views. This is truly a hiding place that is up close and personal with Mother Nature.
We will share with you a secret — at the end of the road, there is a table and a grill that is located under a beautiful, large tree. When we first saw this beautiful area, we claimed the spot! This is where we would like to be. If you decide to venture to the Ironwood Picnic Area, feel free to claim our table. If we are there, please come join us!
Old Tucson Studios is a movie studio and theme park that has offered visitors a taste of the Old West for many years. Walking through the western town, visitors can encounter a stagecoach, gunfight and sheriff. With its can-can shows, performances and cowboys, it is easy to believe you are in an old western town. Over 200 movies and commercials have been filmed in this movie studio; some of the old buildings used in the movies are still on site. A cowboy hat, boots, and bandana are not required, but do add to the experience as you stroll down the dirt roads.
For another experience, the fun house and the railroad are always fun. We have visited this site on many occasions and we love to bring family and friends. We have attended a Cowboy Music Festival, taken a stagecoach ride and took dozens of photos of the historic buildings. In 2020, Old Tucson Studios closed their doors. New owners, however, have reopened the park. We have not been to the studios since it reopened, but we have heard from friends that they are open on specific days of the week and that they are also open on special occasions.
Last month as we were driving by, the parking lot was filled to capacity, dozens of portable toilets lined the parking lot and we were informed that the event was a half-marathon. We will monitor their website for future events. We will definitely return to this site!
The corner of Kinney and Gates Pass roads features three Ironwood trees that proudly stand on the corner. These stately trees, almost exclusive to the Sonoran Desert, bloom during the months of March and April. When they are in bloom, the entire tree seems to be entirely covered with pink pea-like flowers. In bloom, they are easy to spot and we always have to stop and take multiple pictures.
Juan Santa Cruz Picnic Area is another stop that saguaro lovers will enjoy. Amidst the beauty of the Tucson Mountain Park, this area provides shaded picnic tables and restrooms with running water. Another site that provides opportunities for spectacular photos.
The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, described as a 98-acre zoo, aquarium, botanical garden, natural history museum and art gallery, is one of the first places we bring guests to expose them to the desert flora and fauna. If our guests are lucky, they will have a hummingbird greet them or have a hawk fly over their head at the Raptor Flight.
This is a site that offers a large variety of options: You can walk at your leisure, spend time watching desert animals, observe desert flora up close, eat lunch in an outdoor garden, listen to a docent explain the lifestyle of a Gila Monster, see a Kestrel up close, view art at one of the two galleries, attend the Live Animal Theater, explore the Gem and Mineral exhibit, take hundreds of photos of your favorite prairie dog, join a docent-led tour or register for some of the classes that are offered.
During the summer months, the museum features “Cool Summer Nights” from 5 to 10 p.m. In the past, some of the topics included: Full Moon, Bat Nights, Creatures of the Nights, Arts and Music. Looking for scorpions is an activity we stay away from; however, children seem to find this activity very enjoyable. We have been to the Desert Museum on dozens of occasions. We would highly recommend exploring this outdoor/indoor museum.
Saguaro National Park West is one of our favorite National Parks. We have been to this park on several occasions and we love bringing family and friends to this natural wonder. The Red Hills Visitor Center is always our first stop. We love introducing new guests to the educational exhibits, the introductory video and to the National Park bookstore which has a large selection of books.
We have seen every section of this park, we have explored every inch of the Bajada Loop Drive, hiked Signal Hill to enjoy and photograph the petroglyphs, walked the Desert Discovery Nature Trail and attended Ranger Programs. The one activity left on our to-do list is to participate in a ranger-guided tour.
We have gone to Saguaro National Park West in all four seasons. Why so often? Things change quickly in the majestic cactus forest. In the springtime, we can be seen chasing wildflowers along the sides of the road, meandering through the desert in search of more flowers, looking for baby saguaros hiding under their nurse trees, inspecting the saguaros for any signs of buds, and looking for any wildlife that would love to get their picture taken.
In early summer, we spend our time looking for more wildflowers, searching for bird nests strategically placed amongst the arms of the saguaros and checking the status of the Saguaro buds. Every year, the blooming of the saguaro cactus is a big event and a tour around the park is a very special treat. Some years, we have returned to the park on several occasions to enjoy the majestic blooms. In the fall, we have often returned to the park to take photos of the saguaro fruit. This park has been our special playground since we became permanent residents of Arizona.
In May 2012 we treated ourselves! We attended a ranger lecture about the contribution of the Civilian Conservation Corps in the Saguaro National Park West. During the presentation, he shared with us that there are remains of Camp Pima within the boundaries of the park. At the end of the program, we asked for directions and headed to the site. On that day, we found partial stone walls, foundations, concrete slabs, and remnants of concrete stairs. It was apparent that this site housed a sizable CCC camp.
For outdoor lovers, hikers, picnickers, photographers, flower lovers, and all adventurers, this is a great park to visit and enjoy.
We have always enjoyed this scenic drive for two special reasons: It allows us the opportunity to design our adventure to fit our need and desire on that particular day and it fills our hearts to be surrounded by the spectacular beauty that this one-day adventure offers. If you decide to wander in that direction, enjoy and have fun!