Over the last few months, several people have asked us the same question: “What are your favorite places in Arizona?” For a while now, we have been processing and discussing the answer to that question. We have seen hundreds of sites in our adopted state and we visited places that have surprised us, overwhelmed us and made us smile.
We have photographed beautiful red cliffs, stood on the edge of magnificent canyons, explored remote areas, traveled to difficult-to-reach areas, strolled through sites where towns once existed, admired stunning rock formations and appreciated the sheer beauty and magnificence of this state.
After several discussions, we have selected some favorite sites we'd like to share with you. All of these sites share one thing in common: on that particular day, they evoked a feeling within us that has stayed with us to this very day. Here are some of our favorite places from three different perspectives: Midge, Sue and Gypsy. After several inquiries about Gypsy, our 16-year-old Honda, we decided to include her in this article. Frankly, it sometimes seems she is more popular than her driver and navigator. Enjoy!
Midge: In March 2016, we arrived at the Sanchez Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Camp Historic Site, located near Safford. After our three-mile journey down rugged and rutted dirt road, we arrived at the well-preserved camp located on a bluff overlooking the Gila River. This site contains the remains of Camp Eleven, which was occupied from 1935 to 1936 by two hundred men from Texas and Arizona. Their main goal was soil conservation to counteract the erosion that was occurring in the area.
What a wonderful surprise to see the number of structures that remained. I entered several of the remaining structures, read the signs and strolled around the site. My feelings included awe, pride and a connection to the young men who toiled here to leave us a legacy of treasures and places to enjoy. We had visited many other CCC camps, but this site gave me goosebumps.
Why did this site evoke a different and stronger connection than the others? I don’t know, but I do remember that sunny day in March!
Sue: One of my favorite places is Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, located in Northern Arizona. Over the last twelve years, we visited this park several times, and the Tribal Park always beckons me to return. We always schedule private guided tours that allowed us the opportunity to have discussions about marriage ceremonies, burial traditions, sovereignty of tribal nations, migration of the Navajo people, preservation of the Navajo language on Rosetta Stone (a computer-assisted language software), the effects of uranium mining on Tribal lands, and the lasting effects of government boarding schools.
We have seen the red, rippled sand dunes, wild horses, petroglyphs, stone arches, the Moccasin Arch, the Mittens, the Sisters, the Sun’s Eye, and have laid on a rock to view the sky through a hole in the rock above us. We have heard the flute music played by our Tribal guide in a beautiful, natural cave. This has become a special place. Here, when I place my feet on the ground, I know I am standing on sacred ground that contains a natural wonder and a long and tumultuous history.
Gypsy: One of my very favorite places is Pearce Ferry. It's listed as a ghost town and located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon. For the last five miles of the journey, I headed down a winding, steep, and bumpy dirt road. On that day in June 2016, we located signs posted by the National Park Service explaining the history of the tourist stop and the involvement of the CCC in the area. At the former tourist stop, we also found a restroom, picnic tables on a concrete slab, the remains of a CCC building, and the remnants of a wooden structure. I felt so proud of myself on that particular journey; despite the temperature (132 degrees Fahrenheit at the bottom of the Canyon) I successfully completed the roundtrip.
Midge: Another of my favorite places is Tucson Botanical Gardens. This five-and-a-half-acre botanical garden transports me to a world of natural beauty. The park has sixteen urban gardens, including a Zen Garden, butterfly garden and a children’s garden. It offers different experiences as guests wander along. We frequent this site to see their rotating exhibit garden by renowned artists and sculptors and to see the seasonal blooms.
We love walking through the gardens, checking to see if the irises are blooming, walking through the Butterfly and Orchid Pavilion and viewing the rotating photography exhibits in the gallery. We have attended the All Souls Festival, a Frida Kahlo exhibit, a Burle Marx exhibit, and a mariachi dance festival, to name a few. This is a special place that always makes me feel joyful and peaceful. A place to be Me in a beautiful natural setting.
Sue: Another favorite site is the White Cliffs Wagon Trail near the outskirts of Kingman. This old wagon route was used in the late 1800s to transport ore from the mine to the railroad station. The wagon tracks were cut into the stone and still visible today. Along the sides of the road, there are holes where the posts were located to help pull the wagons up the steep incline.
We arrived at the site in August 2014. From the small, dirt parking lot, we crossed a tiny cement bridge over the wash and headed up the path. I could not believe it! After all of these years, in the light-colored rock, the wagon wheel tracks were readily apparent, as well as the post holes along the road. In one area, we also located a semi-intact stone structure along the bottom of a cliff. I was proud to to walk along wagon tracks that were used more than 200 years ago. In the stillness, I could almost hear the wagons making their way up the steep incline to the mine. I felt honored to be at this site and I still recall the goosebumps.
Gypsy: I remember the day when we left on an adventure to find the remains of Rosemont, a ghost town. Off we went south on Route 83, cruising along amongst the beautiful scenery. Arriving at the Rosemont Junction sign, (a sign so small I could barely see it), we veered right onto a dirt road. The adventure led us from the dirt road to a sandy, narrow wash. After a while, I was swerving along the sandy bottom and mesquite branches were scraping along both sides.
At this point, I stopped (upon request) while my driver and navigator discussed the feasibility of driving further. I was so very thrilled when the decision was made to abort the adventure. Driving home, it was very clear, in my mind at least, that this was only a temporary reprieve until the next “adventure.” That particular day, however, has been etched in my mind as a day when I was saved!
Midge: I love the drive up to Mount Lemmon on the Sky Island Scenic Byway. Between mile markers seven and eight, I always look forward to stopping at the Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area. At this site, I love strolling amongst the remains of a Federal Honor Camp designed for individuals subject to the WWII incarceration of Japanese Americans.
45 of the 46 prisoners were draft resisters and conscientious objectors. These prisoners provided labor in building the highway up to Mount Lemmon. The prison camp remained open until 1951 when the highway was completed. The recreation area was named in honor of Gordon Hirabayashi who served two separate ninety-day sentences for curfew violations.
Today, the area is a campground, a picnic area, and a historical site. Walking through the remains of the camp, we have found partial walls, cement slabs, intact walls, cement stairs and information panels highlighting the history of this site where brave young men paid a price for protesting an unjust mandate and labored to build us a highway to the top of a mountain.
Sue: Peace and quiet is difficult to find on some days, but we know a place, and it is one of my favorite places in Tucson. Sentinel Peak Park is located on a hilltop commonly referred to as “A Mountain.” The hill is easily identified by the huge “A” on the side of the hill: the colors of the A can vary from white to blue, to red, to red-white-and-blue.
Driving to the top, the road offers spectacular views of the city of Tucson and, at the pull-off visitors can stop to view the Mission Garden from above. At the top, views of the surrounding area are magnificent. My favorite activity is to stroll along the gravel trail and spend time sitting in the stone gazebo. There is always a breeze at our favorite hideaway. A nice place to relax, think, appreciate the environment, dream and breathe fresh air on a hilltop created by volcanic activity.
Gypsy: Of course, another favorite place involves an adventure to visit another ghost town: Sasco, named after the Southern Arizona Smelting Company who processed the copper ore from the Silverbell Mine. In its heyday, about six hundred people lived in this town, but when the smelting operations were closed due to a lack of profit, the town eventually became an unoccupied ghost town. On several occasions, I have driven to Red Rock and headed down a paved road, which later turned to a dirt road, which later turned to a poorly maintained dirt road.
At one point, the dirt road crosses the Santa Cruz River. Reportedly, the river always flows in this section because it is downriver from the water treatment plant. One day, as we were heading to see the remains (a semi-intact stone hotel, a dynamite shack, foundations, storage areas, and the remnants of a large smelter), I was ordered to stop at the edge of the flowing river. Sitting there, I quickly realized that the river was a lot higher than usual, but what really startled me were the cows standing in the water who were staring at me! After a short time, I was ordered to continue on our journey. I will always remember the day I looked several cows in the eyes and still had the courage to cross the “dangerous waters” and complete my task.
Midge and Sue: Almost forgot to include another of our favorite activities. This year, per our usual Christmas custom, we headed to the San Xavier del Bac Mission in Tucson for the Patronato Christmas concert. Again, this year, the effect was the same: In a beautiful setting, when the sound of the music and singing bounces off the walls, it lands on our skin in the form of goose bumps. Beauty transformed into feeling!
Our list of Favorite Activities and Places may be surprising to many but these were some of the “WOW” moments that have, over time, remained with the three of us. What are your favorites?