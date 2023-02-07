Over the last few months, several people have asked us the same question: “What are your favorite places in Arizona?” For a while now, we have been processing and discussing the answer to that question. We have seen hundreds of sites in our adopted state and we visited places that have surprised us, overwhelmed us and made us smile.

We have photographed beautiful red cliffs, stood on the edge of magnificent canyons, explored remote areas, traveled to difficult-to-reach areas, strolled through sites where towns once existed, admired stunning rock formations and appreciated the sheer beauty and magnificence of this state.

Sanchez CCC Camp 2.JPG

Midge Lemay stands in front of a stone wall at the Sanchez CCC Camp near Safford.
Monument Valley 1.JPG

Striking sights await visitors to Monument Valley, located in the northern part of the state. 
Pearce Ferry road.JPG

The ghost town of Pearce Ferry is at the end of a long dirt road. 
Tucson Botanical Gardens 3.JPG

Beautiful artwork can be found throughout the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
White Cliff wagon tracks.JPG

Wagon tracks cut into stone along the White Cliffs Wagon Trail offer a tangible link to our pioneer past. 
Gordon Hirabayashi Site 2.JPG

The Gordon Hirabayashi Recreation Area is a peaceful place to take in a piece of history and remember Japanese Americans who were incarcerated in a former Federal Honor Camp after WWII. 
Gazebo - Sentinel Peak.JPG

The gazebo at Sentinel Peak Park offers a quiet spot to enjoy scenic views above Tucson. 
Sasco - River Crossing.JPG

Water always flows across the Santa Cruz River crossing on the way to ghost town Sasco. 
San Xavier del Bac - Tucson.JPG

San Xavier del Bac is a favorite place to visit in Tucson. 


Travels with Two Sisters is a series of Arizona adventures with Green Valley residents Marie “Midge” Lemay and Suzanne “Sue” Poirier. For more discoveries, check out their books: “One Mile at a Time,” “A Gypsy in Our Souls,” “Connecting Dots,” and their latest, “We Don't Mind if You Come Along.”

