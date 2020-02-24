Three weeks-plus left in BAJA softball season

Games played Feb. 14 to 19, 2020
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Feb. 17: Insurance Center of Green Valley came to play with defense batten down and bats ablaze. Dan Coleman, Bill Sheppard and Frank Trusiano led the hit parade in a 23-14 and 11-10 sweep of Hickey Automotive. Hickey’s bright spot was Bill Seavecki’s 2 homers (one a grand salami).
Afternoon: 3½ Happy Barbers clipped Two Girls Pizzeria 13-12 in game one behind a Craig Anderson, Bart Prieve and Joe Zimney-led offense plus a walk-off 3-run dinger by Tony Perry. Two Girls took game two 12-8 with offensive juggernauts Jeff Hansen, Rick Hoen and Randy Drenning setting pace.
Feb. 19: Kelly Brown’s homer sparked Hickey Automotive to a 17-8 game 1 win over 3½ Happy Barbers with Gary Anderson, Bill Seavecki and Joe Horvath perfect at the plate. The Barbers mercied Hickey in game two 23-11 with Tom Trecker, Mic Iannacchino and pitcher Craig Anderson exploding on offense.
Afternoon: Two Girls Pizzeria swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 11-5 and 13-3 in the matinee. The underwriters couldn’t muster much offense, but the pizza makers garnered plenty sparked by Mitch Sapp’s inside the park homer plus incredible defense by Paul Kotan, Dave Feagan and Wally Towne.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Feb. 14: After wishing everyone a happy Valentines' Day, the players eagerly took their positions on the field and got down to business. Shawn Smith REMAX came out swinging with Paul Klouda and Penny Durgan masterful at the plate while Premier Properties’ George Heatherington, Gil Moss and Tom Puzio went 5-for-5. But Animal Care Center’s Al Clayton and Dave Fehringer willed their team to victory in game 1 going 5-for-5 at the plate and making mind-boggling stops on defense. Animal Care Center earned 3 points off 12 runs with the win, Shawn Smith REMAX earned 2 points off 11 runs, and Premier Properties earned 1 point off 6 runs.
Game 2 had a different feel to it with the Shawn Smith REMAX team playing catch up for the first time all season despite Penny Durgan and Paul Klouda both going 5-for-5 in the outing. Animal Care’s Donna Harrison, Al Clayton and Ray Ellis played stifling defense. The first triple play of the season was recorded when shortstop John Vitale fielded a grounder and tagged out the runner, tossed the ball to second baseman Greg Stabrylla for the force, then zipped the ball to 1st baseman George Heatherington for the 3rd out. Animal Care Center won game 2 earning 3 points off 6 runs, Premier Properties earned 2 points off 5 runs, and Shawn Smith REMAX earned 1 point off 4 runs.
A special shout-out to scorekeeper Sara Hall and also to Craig Jackson, Lu Smith and Doug Arenson for doing all the pitching and catching for the Jim Hill Spirit league.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Feb. 14: Cornerstone Wealth Management and the Scott Chancellor Realty Executives traded assets. Cornerstone won the first 17-16. Cathy Yearout, Deb Sequin and Bob Hoyler were perfect at the plate for Cornerstone. Realty took the second game 17-11 due to great catches in the outfield. Kurt Jorgenson, Terry Emmett and Dave Hyslop brought the composite bats.
Afternoon: Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors and Health Insurance Solutions fought a pair of defensive gems. LeFave won both 12-10 and 12-11. LeFave’s Bob Moss was 6-for-6 on the day with extra help from Jim Wray, Tom Phelps and Don Newman.
Feb. 17: Scott Chancellor Realty Executives crushed the late-arriving Health Insurance Solutions 15-2 with a strong team effort led by pitcher Bob Clayton. Health responded with a vengeance in game two 18-5 when the Realtors left early. Alan Welsch, Mark Hess and newcomer Bob Deering were 3-for-3. Deering’s glove gave the Insurers complete defensive coverage.
Afternoon: League-leading Quail Creek Country and arch-rival Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors again split their encounter. LeFave took the first 17-15, Quail the second 12-11. LeFave lefty Jim Meredith backed his mound effort with 3 RBIs. Bob Kaiser and Mike Gempel were 5-for-6 for the Birds.
Feb. 19: Cornerstone Wealth Management slipped a squeaky sweep by Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors 11-10 and 18-17. Deb Sequin, Mike Catterton, Jim DeWilde and Tim McLay were big at the plate for Cornerstone. Joey Waldschmidtt’s 5 RBIs and Marsha Lichtenhan’s perfect hits kept LeFave in game 2.
Afternoon: The Longhorn Grill and Saloon and Health Insurance Solutions slugged it out to a split decision. Health won the first game 17-14, Longhorn the second 18-17.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through Feb. 19, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
17
9
0
3½ Happy Barbers
14
12
3
Hickey Auto
13
13
3
Insurance Center of GV
8
18
9
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
22
4
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
19
9
4
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
11
13
10
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
11
13
10
Health Insurance Solutions
9
17
13
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
4
20
17
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Points
PB
Runs YTD
Shawn Smith REMAX
32
-
136
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
23.5
8.5
70
Premier Properties, Inc.
16.5
15.5
55