Those alluring vanity license plates

Personalized license plates can often be decoded by onlookers. Others are so cryptic the personalization is only for the driver — and his or her ego.
A bit of research revealed drivers can be quite creative with the average state maximum of seven letters, though states with low populations like Rhode Island and Delaware only have six letters or numbers.
The only state that adds USA is New Mexico.
Here’s a sampling of some vanity plate creativity in the U.S. and Canada: B THKFL (Ontario, Canada), NVR MYND and HLP U MOV (Illinois), FIND JOY (Maine), MOM TAXI (Iowa), WATT EVR (New Hampshire), PMS24-7 (Oregon), ALC HOL (Virginia), XCOOSME (New York), IAMLATE (West Virginia), ESCUZME (Texas), U R NEXT on a hearse in Ohio, and NOCAR4U on a tow truck.
A silver Porsche convertible in Ontario, Canada shows “her” victory with the license plate WAS HIS.
For anyone looking beyond personalizing a license plate, in Arizona there are 71 available specialty plates honoring colleges, football teams, animals, charities, community service, veterans, women veterans, pink ribbon (cancer awareness), Purple Heart and the Navajo Nation.
Starting in July 2020, license plates issued in Arizona are now randomly generated with seven-figure combinations of letters and numbers.
This means plates are now a mix of numbers and letters in random order versus the former formula of three letters followed by four numbers.
The Arizona Department of Transportation also began issuing five new license plates for military veterans, cyclists, Habitat for Humanity, the Fiesta Bowl and one that honors military recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
There are now 71 total choices including the standard plate with a saguaro and sunset scene.
