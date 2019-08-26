5 Things To Do

EXHIBIT
Photographs by Green Valley Recreation Camera Club members are on exhibit through Aug. 31 at the East Social Center, 7 S. Abrego Drive; West Social Center, 1111 GVR Drive; and Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive.
MEDITATION
Enjoy a positive, gentle healing of body, mind & soul at the Tibetan Bowl Meditation gathering on Sept. 2, 4 to 5 p.m., at Unity in the Valley Church, 17630 S. Camino de las Quintas. Sahuarita. 520-625-5687.
SOCIAL
Come celebrate those with August birthdays and enjoy birthday cake and games at the Friends In Deed Friday Social on Aug. 30, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
All are welcome to play with the house band and/or listen to rock, blues & country tunes at the Green Valley Open Jam on Sept. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Posada Life Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. larry.worster@gmail.com
BIRDING
All ages can join a birding expert to view sparrows, raptors & possibly waterfowl on Aug. 31, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch