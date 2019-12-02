5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Explore Old Blues, Bluegrass & more when The Slow Lane Cruisers perform at the First Friday Local Music Program on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-594-5295.
FAIR
Browse through dozens of great reads at the Holiday Book Fair, sponsored by the Society of Southwestern Authors, on Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to noon at the Villages of Green Valley Homeowners' Recreation Center, 400 W. San Ignacio. 520-625-3764.
FIESTA
Live entertainment, craft booths, family fun & food are featured at the popular, annual La Fiesta de Tumacacori on Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 I-19 Frontage Road. 520-377-5060.
SHOWCASE
Hawaiian singer & music educator Gerald Carrell is featured, along with storytelling, dancing & more, at Green Valley's Got Talent on Dec. 9, with 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. shows, at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: gvgtalent@gmail.com
CONCERT
Walden Grove High School choirs & orchestra perform free at the WGHS Winter Holiday Concert on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Food bank donations welcome.