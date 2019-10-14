5 Things to Do

ENTERTAINMENT
Come sing, read poems, play an instrument or tell jokes at the Open Mic event on Oct. 17, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Sonoran Desert Center for Spiritual Living, 2050 Territory Lane, I-19 exit 45 east, in Amado. 520-625-6100.
EXHIBIT
Water/Ways Exhibit the Santa Cruz River Children's Art Exhibit, a traveling show from the Smithsonian Institution, runs Oct. 19 to Dec. 1 at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. in Tubac. 520-398-2252.
CONCERT
“Symphonic Landscapes,” a free classical concert presented by Civic Orchestra of Tucson's music director Charles Bontrager, is Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at Sahuarita District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. COTmusic.org or 520-730-3371.
ANZA DAY
Enjoy historic reenactments, trail rides, ballet folklorico & musical performances, tours, 4H displays & more at the Anza Day celebration on Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5220.
NATURE
Learn about the natural history of the western Santa Rita Mountains at The Nature of Madera Canyon with Friends of Madera Canyon's Doug Moore on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Quail Creek's Madera Clubhouse. Tickets at door. johcrl@cs.com