5 Things To Do

BREAKFAST
All are welcome to celebrate Fire Prevention Week at the annual free Pancake Breakfast on Oct. 11, 7 to 11 a.m. at Green Valley Fire Station 151, 250 N. La Cañada Drive. Park at United Methodist Church, 300 W. Esperanza.
CONCERT
Enjoy slide guitar sounds and a husky, heartfelt voice with young bluesman Eli Cook at An Intimate Evening of Blues on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 502-399-1750.
GARDENING
Join a guided tour of the beautiful gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch with a Green Valley Gardeners guide on Oct. 16, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at the ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: pima.gov/canoaranch or 520-724-5375.
DANCE
Enjoy an evening of Argentine Tango with great music, a friendly atmosphere & the best floors at the Green Valley 2nd Saturday Milonga on Oct. 12, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. 520-625-3488.
SHOW
The Mata Ortiz Pottery & Zapotec Weaving Show runs noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 12, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at Quail Creek's Kino Conference Center, 1490 E. Quail Range Loop. ron.vicki.sullivan@gmail.com