5 Things To Do

DANCE
All can enjoy an evening of great music & Argentine Tango at the Green Valley 2nd Saturday Milonga on Sept. 14, 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Las Campanas Social Center, 565 W. Belltower Drive. Chuck, 520-625-3488.
LUNCH
All are welcome to come enjoy great food, good company and fun at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on Sept. 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
MEDITATION
Explore the world & beyond through varied forms of meditation with the Green Valley Meditation Group on Sundays, including Sept. 15, at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. Olga, 520-891-7478.
SOCIAL
Everyone is welcome at the FID Friday Social, featuring a slide show on “Nature of Western Cuba” with Doug Moore, Sept. 13, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., plus light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
NATURE
All ages can enjoy a talk on “Moths: Amazing Unseen Diversity” with naturalist Jeff Babson on Sept. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch