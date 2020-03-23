5 Things To Do

GARDENING
Put on some sturdy shoes, garden gloves and a hat, then head outside to start preparing your yard for spring.
MOVIE
Sit back, relax and watch one — or more — of your favorite movies in the comfort of your own home.
COOK
What's for dinner? Pull a cookbook or two off the shelf and be inspired by a new recipe.
CALL
Pick up the phone and check in with your family and friends for some good conversation and connection.
READ
Whether an eBook or a bound volume, treat yourself to a new author in your favorite genre.