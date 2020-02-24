5 Things To Do

CELEBRATION
Basket weaving, painting, carving, pottery making, storytelling, singing and traditional O'odham foods are featured at O'odham Tash (O'odham Day) on March 1, 1 to 3 p.m., at Tumacácori National Historical Park. 520-377-5060.
DANCE
All ages can celebrate at the new Leap Year Family Dance, including cake & ice cream in honor of Leap Year birthdays, on Feb. 29, 6 to 8 p.m. at Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas, Sahuarita. 520-445-7850.
SOCIAL
Come celebrate those with February birthdays at the FID Friday Social Birthday Party and Game Day, with cake & light refreshments, on Feb. 29 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Case Verde. 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
World-renowned organist Douglas Cleveland presents Holtkamp Organ, Opus 2112 at an Organ Recital, with reception to follow, on March 1 at 3 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada Drive. 520-625-2612.
RACE
The Quail Creek 5k Race & 2k Dog Walk, presented by G+J Race Timing, is Feb. 29 with 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race start & 9:10 a.m. dog walk at Quail Creek. Register: www.active.com/green-valley-az/running/distance-running-races/quail-creek-5k-2020