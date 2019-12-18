5 Things to Do

MUSIC
Enjoy food trucks and four-part traditional a cappella carols when What The Dickens performs Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. during Tunes @ Town Hall at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
EXHIBITS
Southwest Water/Ways: A Local Perspective Art Exhibition, and the Santa Cruz River Children's Art Exhibit are on display throughout December at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. in Tubac. 520-398-2252.
SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy folk dancing by Anna Mae Sublett and Dancers, plus refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on Dec. 20 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
TOUR
All ages can join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch buildings, corrals and special exhibits of the people of Canoa on Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Registration: www.pima.gov/canoaranch
WORKSHOP
Youths can join a Gingerbread House Workshop on Dec. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 6-9, or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for ages 10-14, at Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino del las Quintas. Register: www.sahuaritaaz.gov/parksandrec