5 Things to Do

SOCIAL
Come celebrate those with September birthdays at the monthly Birthday Party and Game Day, with birthday cake & refreshments, on Sept. 27, 8:30 to 10:30, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
DANCE
All are welcome for friendly & informal Argentine Tango at the Green Valley Sunday Practilonga on Sept. 29, 3 to 6 p.m., at the GVR Santa Rita Springs Center's Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte. Chuck: 520-625-3488.
MUSIC
Come learn the flute, play for a small group, or just listen at the Green Valley Native American Flute Circle on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive. 520-594-5295.
LUNCH
All are welcome to come enjoy great food, good company and fun at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on Sept. 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
JAM
Everyone is welcome to play with the house band and/or listen to rock, blues & country tunes at the Green Valley Open Jam on Oct. 2 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Posada Life Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. larry.worster@gmail.com