5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Enjoy an inspiring, new interpretation of southern Italian traditional music when NEWPOLI takes the stage Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
EXHIBIT
The GVR Clay Studio of Green Valley invites everyone to its Annual Exhibit running throughout February, with a Feb. 1 artists' reception from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. 207-314-6608.
CELEBRATION
Explore Yoeme (Yaqui) culture at the “Yoeme Ways of Today” celebration, with craft demonstrations, stories, and a deer dance ceremony on Feb. 2, noon to 3 p.m., at Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Rd. 520-377-5060.
BIRDING
All ages can join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a variety of sparrows, raptors & perhaps waterfowl on the pond on Feb. 1, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.
MUSIC
Tucson Symphony Orchestra's MW Tubalicious, featuring conductor Mei-Ann Chen and David Morgan on the tuba, is presented Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m. at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 625-0288.