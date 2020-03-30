5 Things To Do

GAME ON
Turn off the television news, and break out the playing cards, board games, or dice and enjoy some stay-at-home fun.
DANCE
Turn on some of your favorite uplifting music, clear some floor space, and enjoy dancing on your own or with a partner.
MEDITATE
Reduce stress and anxiety by selecting a quiet place at home and focusing on your breathing, relaxing your body, and being at peace.
BAKE
Pick a favorite bread, pastry or dessert recipe that you may not have made in some time and enjoy the process, good old memories, and the tasty results.
DECLUTTER
One step at a time, start sorting through old files, drawers, and paperwork to clear out some of the clutter we all tend save but no longer need to store.