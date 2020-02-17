5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Acclaimed cowboy singer/songwriter & storyteller Dave Stamey celebrates the West in concert on Feb. 26, with 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. shows at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
ASTRONOMY
Celebrate an International Dark Sky Park at an “Experience the Night” program of astronomy or history on Feb. 22 up to 8:30 p.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacácori. 520-377-5060.
CONCERT
True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Southern Arizona's professional chamber choir & orchestra, present “Beethoven & Goethe” on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets: 520-401-2651.
THEATER
All are welcome to enjoy chuckles, chortles & good fun as the Readers Theater presents short comedic scripts on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-399-0247.
SEMINAR
Songwriter & performer Carrie Newcomer, author & teacher Parker Palmer and musician Gary Walters join the Progressive Theology Seminar on Feb. 20-21 at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive. Registration: 520-625-1375.