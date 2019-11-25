5 Things To Do

OPEN HOUSE
Come browse a holiday selection of arts & crafts at the GVR Artisans' Shop Holiday Open House on Nov. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., & Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the GVR West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. 520-625-0288.
STORYTELLING
Learn about pioneer life with storyteller Susanne Lasseter at “Life in Early Arizona: They Weren't All Ranchers, Miners and Gunmen” on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
BIRDING
All ages can join a birding expert to view sparrows, raptors & possibly waterfowl on Nov. 30, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch
MEDITATION
Join an introduction to meditative topics, followed by group meditation, at the free Tuesday Meditation/Mindfulness and More on Dec. 3, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-600-3914.
JAM
Everyone is welcome to play with the house band and/or listen to rock, blues & country tunes at the Green Valley Open Jam on Dec. 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Posada Life Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. larry.worster@gmail.com