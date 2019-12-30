5 Things to Do

EXHIBIT
Works by Arizona artists are on display during the Collage/Mixed Media Celebration II on Jan. 2-31, with Jan. 8 reception 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
PARTY
All are welcome at the free Introduction to Square Dance and Ice Cream Party hosted by the Green Valley Square and Round Dance Club on Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino del So. 520-347-4792.
CELEBRATION
Enjoy music by Whey Jennings, grandson of legendary Waylon Jennings, & the Cold Moses Express on Jan. 5, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the New Year Celebration at the Longhorn Grill & Saloon, 28851 S. Nogales Hwy. in Amado. 520-398-0700.
HISTORY
Learn about the amazing 1,200-mile of trek of Col. Juan Bautista de Anza and Spanish colonial settlers at the Anza Tour on Jan. 8, 10 to 11 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration: www.pima.gov/canoaranch
RIDE
The Canoa Heritage Area free OHV Mystery Ride, launching from Amado, is Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. for street-legal OHVs with decals. Space is limited & reservations are requested. Phone Gary at 763-219-3062.