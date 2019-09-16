5 Things to Do

FILM FEST
Come enjoy the human comedy “The Band's Visit,” part one of the First Jewish Film Festival, on Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Temple Center, 1751 N. Rio Mayo. Free popcorn & beverages. RSVP & cost: 520-648-6690.
MUSIC
Enjoy a free performance by the classical string trio Monarch Music, with violins, viola and folk tunes, during Tunes at Town Hall on Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. 520-822-8896.
CAR SHOW
View vintage autos & enjoy live music DJ, food trucks, vendors & more at the first Canoa Cup Collector Car Show Fundraiser on Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-330-8401.
DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on Sept. 21, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Costs & details: 520-303-6591.
EXHIBIT
Come view paintings by Southwest Ten and Sky Islanders at the Extravaganza 3 show on display daily through Oct. 30 at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.