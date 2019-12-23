5 Things to Do

MEDITATION
Explore the world & beyond through varied forms of meditation with the Green Valley Meditation Group on Sundays, including Dec, 29, at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. Olga, 520-891-7478.
SOCIAL
All can help celebrate those with December birthdays, along with Game Day and light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on Dec. 27, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
Everyone is welcome to play with the house band and/or listen to rock, blues & country tunes at the Green Valley Open Jam on Jan. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Posada Life Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. larry.worster@gmail.com
STARGAZING
All ages can enjoy celestial viewing & introduction to the night sky on Dec. 27, 7 to 9 p.m., plus Whipple Observatory presentation at 6 p.m., during Stargazing at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-8660.
BIRDING
The Canoa Heritage Area's Arizona Christmas Bird Count 2019-20 takes place Dec. 28 at Madera Canyon (contact malcolmsc@yahoo.com) & Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge near Sasabe (bonnie.swarbrick@gmail.com)