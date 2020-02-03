5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Musicians and music lovers can play, listen & meet others with a love for live music at the Casa Coffee House open mic night on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. at Posada Life Community Services, 780 S. Park Center Ave. Bill: 520-625-2273.
SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy the guitar music of the band 45 Miles North, plus light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on Feb. 7, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
BIRDING
Join a guided bird-watching stroll on and off trails throughout the park on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road in Tumacacori. Bring water and binoculars. 520-377-5060.
SHOW
“Letras Sonoras,” an evening of Latin American music & literature with Francesca Anderegg & Reinaldo Moya, takes the stage Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
CONCERT
Hear award-winning student singers and musicians when Mariachi Aztlan Pueblo High School Band performs Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Borderlands UU Church at Amado Territory Ranch auditorium, I-19 exit 48 then east. Tickets: 520-648-0570.