5 Things to Do

DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on Jan. 18, 6 to 9 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Dressy casual attire. Costs & details: 520-399-1714.
NATURE
Naturalist Jeff Babson presents “Arizona's Wild Cats” at a Wondering About the Wild Things talk on Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch
CONCERT
John Coinman, singer/songwriter & bandleader of Kevin Costner & Modern West, performs with Blair Forward at the Ted Ramirez Concert Series on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. Tickets: 520-398-2252.
MOVIE
Movies that Inspire presents the free documentary “The Game Changers,” a quest for truth about meat, protein and strength, & changing how people eat, on Jan. 17, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive.
MUSIC
All are welcome at Keyboard Classics and Comments, a one-hour, free monthly program, on Jan. 20 at 9:45 a.m. in the choir loft at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-1609.