5 Things to Do

TOUR
Join a special guided tour to the historic mission sites of Guevavi and Calabasas on Feb. 15, departing 9 a.m. from Tumacácori National Historical Park & returning at 1 p.m. Reservations required: www.recreation.gov. 520-377-5060.
MUSIC
Enjoy rich, folky vocals & explosive guitar and mandolin riffs when the popular acoustic duo Ryanhood takes the stage Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
HISTORY
Popular historian Jack Lasseter delves into the lives of the ol' cowboys of the western cattle business at his “Cattle Cowboys” lecture on Feb. 15, 2 to 3 p.m., at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. Tickets: 520-398-2252.
DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on Feb. 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Dressy casual attire. Costs & details: 520-399-1714.
SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy music by the Quail Creek Uke-le-le Players, plus light refreshments, at the FID Friday Social on Feb. 14, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.