5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Matt and Rebekah Rolland — Arizona bluegrass & fiddle performers, songwriters & founders of Run Boy Run — take the stage Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
WALK
Experience old Tubac, the historic Presidio and the Anza Trail on “The River Made Me,” a Ranger-Guided Tour Walk covering 2 miles on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. in Tubac. 520-398-2252.
BIRDING
Join a guided bird-watching stroll on and off trails throughout the park on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at Tumacacori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road in Tumacacori. Bring water and binoculars. 520-377-5060.
TOUR
Enjoy a guided tour of the Gardens of Canoa with Raydine Taber of the Green Valley Gardeners on Jan. 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration. 520-724-5375.
SOCIAL
All are welcome to come enjoy the FID Friday Social, featuring the Peak Singers, plus light refreshments, on Dec. 10, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.