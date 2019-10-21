5 Things To Do

SOCIAL
Enjoy music by 23 Miles North, featuring Sherry Walker, plus light refreshments at the FID Friday Social on Oct. 25, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 West Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
FESTIVAL
A chili cook-off, salsa competition, live music, pumpkin carving & costume contest are on tap at the Fall Festival on Oct. 27, 4 to 6 p.m., at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive, Sahuarita. 520-625-1375.
HALLOWEEN
All ages can enjoy entertainment, a Haunted House, Trunk or Treat & more at the Halloween Spectacular on Oct. 26, 5 to 9 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Road, presented by the town, Rural/Metro, Rancho Sahuarita & Common Ground Church.
FILM FEST
Come enjoy the adventure film “Belle & Sebastian,” part 2 of the First Jewish Film Festival, on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Temple Center, 1751 N. Rio Mayo. Free popcorn; beverages. RSVP & cost: 520-648-6690.
MUSIC
Dazzling musicianship is featured when Cowboy & Blues singer & guitarist Gary Allegretto takes the stage Oct. 25 at 7 p.m at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.