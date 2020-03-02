5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Enjoy music from Broadway shows and movies as Green Valley Concert Band presents “Lights, Camera, Adventure!” on March 8 at 7 p.m. at the SUSD auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets: gvcb.org or 520-222-7357.
DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on March 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Dressy casual attire. Costs & details: 520-399-1714.
PHOTOGRAPHY
“Through the Lens: A Photography Exhibit,” featuring work by Arizona artists, is on display through March 31 in the gallery and theater lobby at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
TOUR
Join a special guided tour to the historic mission sites of Guevavi and Calabasas on March 7, departing 9 a.m. from Tumacácori National Historical Park & returning at 1 p.m. Reservations required: www.recreation.gov. 520-377-5060.
MUSIC
Brass X 4 quartet entertains with music from the Baroque and Classical periods to jazz and present eras at the First Friday Local Music Program on March 6 at 1 p.m. at the Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-594-5295.