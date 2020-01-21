5 Things to Do

CONCERT
Enjoy music from around the globe when Green Valley Concert Band presents its “World Tour 2020” show on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 350 W. Sahuarita Road. Tickets: 520-222-7357.
FUN RUN
Western National Parks Association hosts the Anza Fun Run & Health Fair, Tumacacori to Tubac, on Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Runners depart from Tumacacori,with health fair, music & refreshments at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. 520-789-7325.
SHOW
Timeless songs & spirituals of our nation are presented at True Concord Voices & Orchestra's “America Sings” performance on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive. Tickets: 520-401-2651.
SOCIAL
All are welcome at the FID Friday Social featuring the guitar music of Terri Chavez, plus light refreshments, on Jan. 24, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
Enjoy high-energy upbeat bluegrass/roots-inspired compositions & ballads when Bettman & Halpin take the stage Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive. Tickets: 520-625-0288.