5 Things To Do

TOUR
Learn about Col. Juan Bautista de Anza and colonial Spanish settlers' journey from Sonora, New Spain to the port of San Francisco at the Anza Tour on Nov. 13, 10 to 11 a.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-5375.
CONCERT
Enjoy original southwestern acoustic music when the Hard Road Trio performs Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Javarita Coffeehouse at Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 17750 S. La Cañada Drive. Tickets: 520-625-1375.
RACE
The 11th annual Pecan Classic and Family Fun Run, hosted by Green Valley Pecan Company, is Nov. 9, with 7 a.m. registration & 8 a.m. race at Green Valley Pecan Farm, 1625 E. Sahuarita Road. Details: taggrun.com
HISTORY
Hear stories of fascinating Western ladies when popular historian Jack Lasseter presents “Women on the Arizona Frontier” on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
MEDITATION
Explore the world & beyond through varied forms of meditation with the Green Valley Meditation Group on Sundays, including Nov. 10, at the Posada Life Community Center, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. Olga, 520-891-7478.