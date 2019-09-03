5 Things to Do

MUSIC
Enjoy acoustic & electric guitar when Peter Biedermann performs American & European folk music on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the First Friday Local Music Program at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-594-5295.
WORKSHOP
Learn to prepare sweet, succulent prickly pear cactus juice, syrup and more at a Prickly Pear Workshop on Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch
DANCE
All are welcome at the Green Valley Dance Club's Swooners & Crooners Ball on Sept. 7, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Social Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. Dressy casual attire. Bring snack to share. 520-303-6591.
POTLUCK
Everyone can join in the Vegan for Health Potluck on Sept. 11 at noon, followed by a healthy eating presentation at 12:45 p.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Bring dish without meat, eggs or dairy. 520-834-7698.
CONCERT
Come listen to R&B, Funk and Blues music when the George Howard Band performs at Concerts at the Lake on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Lake, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 520-445-7850.