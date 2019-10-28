5 Things To Do

MARKET
Browse through a selection of arts, crafts, local produce & foods, and enjoy music, at the free Canoa Country Market on Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to to 1 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-6680.
DANCE
The public is welcome at the Green Valley Saturday Night Dance Party on Nov. 2, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at the GVR Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. BYOB beverages & snacks. Costs & details: 520-303-6591.
FESTIVAL
Join chalk artists, or draw on your own or with friends, to create colorful, unique murals on pavement at the Sahuarita Chalk Festival on Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 520-822-8896.
CELEBRATION
Enjoy family fun at a Día de los Muertos celebration with an outdoor screening of holiday favorite “Coco,” plus a traditional altar to hold offerings for loved ones, on Nov. 2, 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park. 520-377-5060.
FIESTA
Enjoy live music, food, a raffle, entertainment, Queen pageant & more at the annual Fiesta on Nov. 2 & 3, noon to 9 p.m., at San Martin de Porres Catholic Parish, 15440 S. Santa Rita Road, Sahuarita. 520- 625-1154.