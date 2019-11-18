5 Things To Do

SOCIAL
Come celebrate those with November birthdays and enjoy birthday cake and light refreshments at the Friends In Deed Social & Game Day on Nov. 22, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1394.
MARKET
Browse through a selection of arts, crafts, local produce & foods, and enjoy music, at the free Canoa Country Market on Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to to 1 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-724-6680.
FILM FEST
Come view the courageous film “Run Boy Run,” part 3 of the First Jewish Film Festival, on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Beth Shalom Temple Center, 1751 N. Rio Mayo. Free popcorn; beverages. RSVP & cost: 520-648-6690.
MEDITATION
Join an introduction to meditative topics, followed by group meditation, at the free Tuesday Meditation Mindfulness on Nov. 26, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-594-5295.
COMEDY
Multi-talented comedian, actor & writer Rodney Carrington takes the stage Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Desert Diamond Casino's Diamond Center, I-19 at Pima Mine Road, Sahuarita. Door open 7 p.m. Tickets: www.ddcaz.com