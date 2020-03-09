5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Musicians and music lovers alike can play, listen and share a love for local, live music at the Casa Coffee House, with an open mic format, today at 5 p.m. at Posada Life Community Services, 780 S. Park Centre Ave. 520-625-2273.
NATURE
Learn how to live in harmony with challenging critters & deal with pests, minus pesticides, at the Living With Wildlife presentation on March 17 at 2 p.m. at Desert Bloom Botanical Center, 69 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-829-0399.
FESTIVAL
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival features juried artists & exhibitors, stage performances, food, & family art activities on March 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & March 15 until 4 p.m. at the Sahuarita Town Hall Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
DANCE
Come hit the dance floor when The Risqué Band, featuring CeCe Ya, performs dance hits from the 1970s & '80s on March 13 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. 520-625-0288.
HISTORY
The 3rd annual Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis on March 14 features a 10 a.m. parade, architectural church tour, Dark Ages talk & a new photography exhibit at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. 520-398-2252.